UNF ranked No. 7 most affordable LGBTQ-friendly college nationally
UNF landed No. 7 in Student Loan Hero’s ranking of the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly higher-education institutions in the U.S. for 2021. Student Loan Hero researchers selected colleges and universities with a four-star rating or higher in the Campus Pride Index and ranked the schools based on affordability. On the Pride Index, UNF sits at a 4.5. Researchers also used the latest available data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and determined that UNF ranked No. 7 in the U.S. of the 136 schools studied in the analysis.unfspinnaker.com