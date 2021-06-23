Cancel
UNF ranked No. 7 most affordable LGBTQ-friendly college nationally

unfspinnaker.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNF landed No. 7 in Student Loan Hero’s ranking of the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly higher-education institutions in the U.S. for 2021. Student Loan Hero researchers selected colleges and universities with a four-star rating or higher in the Campus Pride Index and ranked the schools based on affordability. On the Pride Index, UNF sits at a 4.5. Researchers also used the latest available data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and determined that UNF ranked No. 7 in the U.S. of the 136 schools studied in the analysis.

unfspinnaker.com
