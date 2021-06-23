Why Brands Should Act Like Athletes
CEO of Mitto, an innovative communications platform company that facilitates omnichannel customer engagement for global brands. Not that long ago, if you wanted to interact with your favorite athlete, your best and only shot was to go to a game and plead for an autograph. We can all bring to memory those endearing black-and-white photos of kids at a game, arms extended and eyes wide in admiration as they yearn for even a nod in their direction from their sports heroes. For decades, the fan/player relationship was high on mutual respect but low on meaningful touchpoints. The only true engagement was relegated to the brief moments when the two overlapped at a game.www.forbes.com