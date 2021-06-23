Cancel
Using AI to Build Better Processors: Google Was Just the Start, Says Synopsys

By Dr. Ian Cutress
anandtech.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive to AnandTech, we spoke with Synopsys’ CEO Aart de Geus ahead of a pair of keynote presentations at two upcoming technical semiconductor industry events this year. Synopsys reached out to give us an overview of the key topic of the day, of the year: as part of these talks, Aart will discuss what was considered impossible only a few years ago – the path to finding a better and automated way into chip design through the use of machine learning solutions. Within the context of EDA tools, as Google has demonstrated recently, engineers can be assisted in building better processors using machine learning algorithms.

www.anandtech.com
