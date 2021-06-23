WIC Coordinator Was The Guest Speaker At the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Meeting
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club's guest speaker on June 23 was Kellie Bentley, who is the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Coordinator at the Geary County Health Department. Kellie explained that the WIC program is a federally funded program through the US Department of Agriculture and is income based. WIC has four core areas to serve pregnant women. The four core areas are nutrition education; breast feeding support; healthy food choices and social services.