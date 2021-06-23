Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

WIC Coordinator Was The Guest Speaker At the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Meeting

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker on June 23 was Kellie Bentley, who is the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Coordinator at the Geary County Health Department. Kellie explained that the WIC program is a federally funded program through the US Department of Agriculture and is income based. WIC has four core areas to serve pregnant women. The four core areas are nutrition education; breast feeding support; healthy food choices and social services.

www.junctioncityunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
County
Geary County, KS
Junction City, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Geary County, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic#Nutrition Education#Fast Food#Wic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.