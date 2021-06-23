Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison in Friday sentencing for murder of George Floyd

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...