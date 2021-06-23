Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison in Friday sentencing for murder of George Floyd

St. Cloud Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after George Floyd took his last breath, the ex-cop who murdered him will face a Minnesota judge Friday and receive a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has sat in a maximum-security prison cell since a jury found him guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter April 20. Chauvin, who has never expressed remorse for Floyd's death, will have the opportunity to speak for the first time at the hearing.

www.sctimes.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Prison#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NAACP
Related
Downey, CAWhittier Daily News

Man sentenced to death for triple murder in Downey; judge refuses to allow Gascon’s statement

A parolee was sentenced to death Thursday for murdering three people and trying to kill two others in Downey while posing as a prospective buyer of a Chevrolet Camaro. Jade Douglas Harris — who was prosecuted under prior Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s administration — is the first person to be sentenced to death during current District Attorney George Gascon’s administration.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Shooting at funeral in Alabama leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; suspect sought

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. — Police in Lowndes County, Alabama are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a funeral last weekend. Learn more in the video above. Gunfire erupted during a funeral service in Fort Deposit for James Gipson, who recently died of cancer. Family members said a vehicle drove into the cemetery with loud music blaring, sparking an altercation. Moments later, witnesses reportedly told police the driver of the vehicle began firing into a crowd of about 60 people after he was told to turn down his music.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers face gross misconduct inquiry over Bianca Williams search

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Two O.C. Men to Plead Guilty to Securities Fraud

Two Orange County men were charged Friday with conning thousands of investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a trading program that they falsely claimed was profitable, and then using most of the $1.8 million raised to enrich themselves. Jeremy David McAlpine, 25, of Fountain Valley,...
Colorado StateNews Channel Nebraska

Court revives prisoner lawsuit against Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a lawsuit filed by inmates against Gov. Jared Polis at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic seeking to reduce the prison population and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. A lower court dismissed the case against...
Saint Cloud, MNSt. Cloud Times

Suspected shooter from June 20 downtown St. Cloud shooting is in custody

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud man identified as the suspected shooter in a downtown altercation June 20 that injured a 17-year-old is in custody. Kevon Marquoise Washington, 20, faces a second-degree firearm assault charge and felony firearm possession charge after receiving a prior juvenile adjudication of delinquency in 2015. He had a warrant out for his arrest following a shooting downtown.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama officials: 14 arrests made during two-week long drug sweep

Alabama authorities arrested 14 suspects in a drug sting that lasted two weeks. The SAFE Task Force, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — Selma Police Department, the Drug Task Force, the state tactical team all participated in the drug operation. Sixteen grams of marijuana, five grams of heroin and fentanyl and 50 grams of cocaine, several guns and cash were found.
Alabama StateCourthouse News Service

High Court Denies Relief for Alabama Death Row Inmate

(CN) — The 11th Circuit erred in finding an Alabama state court had applied a blanket rule that a prisoner will always lose a habeas claim of ineffective assistance of trial counsel if they don’t call their attorneys to the stand to testify about their strategic decisions, the Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama bigamist found guilty of killing pregnant wife, unborn child, 3 family members

A Madison County jury today found a bigamist guilty on 15 capital murder charges for the brutal murder of his pregnant second wife and three of her family members in 2015. Christopher Henderson was accused of killing Kristen Smallwood Henderson, her mother and two children on Aug. 4, 2015. Nearly two years after the killings, a Madison County grand jury indicted the couple.
Public SafetyPosted by
AL.com

Inmate death reported at Bullock Correctional Facility

An inmate died after an apparent assault last month at Bullock Correctional Facility, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed this week. The reported death comes as the Justice Department argues a lawsuit should not be dismissed against the state prison system. Edwin Brazil, 40, died June 22 at a hospital...
CelebritiesPopculture

'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen Turns Self in After Warrant for Arrest

Chris Hansen, the former host of NBC's To Catch a Predator, turned himself in to Michigan authorities Friday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Hansen, 61, missed a court hearing where he was supposed to explain to the court why he and his film crew did not give over more footage from a police sting operation to a defense lawyer. The case involved an October 2020 sting operation, in which three Michigan men were arrested for attempting to meet underage girls for sex.
Saint Cloud, MNSt. Cloud Times

St. Cloud man charged with aiding and abetting June robbery

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces felony charges in association with a June 20 armed robbery, according to a complaint filed in Stearns County Court. Zakarie Farah Hassan, 21, is charged with aiding and abetting simple robbery. Hassan is the second person charged in relation to the incident....
Public Safetyonemileatatime.com

Terrible: Mother Assaults Five Frontier Airlines Employees While Her Children Watch

This is simultaneously disgusting and heart-wrenching, given that this woman was traveling with her children. On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, a 21-year-old woman from Texas lost it at at Orlando International Airport (MCO). She was flying with Frontier Airlines, and got into a dispute with check-in agents, as she was allegedly upset about being charged for her carry-on.