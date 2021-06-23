Cancel
Trae Young is 'honored' to be credited as impetus for an NBA rule change

By Jordan Cohn
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 10 days ago

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young said that he was “honored” to be credited as the impetus of an NBA rule change that limits non-basketball moves used to draw foul calls.

