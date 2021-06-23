Cancel
Chicago, IL

Effort to rename Lake Shore Drive after DuSable continues

The effort to rename Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptist Point DuSable comes up again Wednesday in the Chicago City Council. The mayor offered another compromise: DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

