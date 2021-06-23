Dr. Fauci: Delta variant will be ‘quite dominant’ within weeks

Read Bobbie Thomas' emotional essay after her husband's death: 'I feel deeply alone'. Commenting on the surge in the spread of the delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY that “in several weeks or a month or so, it’s going to be quite dominant.” He adds: “It’s the unvaccinated people that we’re concerned about … if they are unvaccinated, they are at risk.” He also says that the best way to protect children too young to be vaccinated is to bring the virus level down in the whole community. Commenting on the White House saying the U.S. will not reach the 70 percent vaccination milestone by July 4, he says it was “always an aspirational goal.”