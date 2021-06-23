Sonic Prime concept art emerges

In 2019, Adult Swim announced that it was working on a limited series adaptation of horror manga master Junji Ito’s chilling Uzumaki—a story about a town succumbing to an all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession with bizarre spirals that appear throughout the world. It was supposed to come out in 2020, and Adult Swim later teased it with a featurette on Junji Ito himself that reaffirmed that 2020 release date, but apparently we had enough to deal with last year without throwing “fucked up spirals that make you go mad” onto the pile. The miniseries was bumped to this year, now that we’re all primed to recognize the spirals as a potential metaphor for, you know, any other all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession.