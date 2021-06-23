Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Sonic Prime concept art emerges

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a new partnership with SEGA, Netflix is working on a brand new animated series for Sonic the Hedgehog. We know a few details about the project, which is titled Sonic Prime. It will be comprised of 24 episodes, will be animated by WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and Man of Action Entertainment is involved. The announcement also mentioned that the show will feature “a high-octane adventure” in which it’ll be up to Sonic to save the fate of “a strange new multiverse”.

nintendoeverything.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concept Art#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Captures The Mushroom Maiden, Shemage

The Joint Training Exercise Arc didn't just dive into the current power levels of Class 1-A's students but also gave fans of the Shonen series the opportunity to learn more about the personalities and powers of Class 1-B, with Shemage showing off the disturbing power of her Quirk. With one fan bringing the "mushroom maiden" of 1-B who took down the shadow warrior in Tokoyami to life via some perfect Cosplay, it's clear that the student of 1-B has figured out how to best make use of a power that might have otherwise seemed useless.
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Cosplay Bends The Elements With Sypha

Castlevania's fourth and final season has come and gone, most likely giving us the final journey of Trevor and Sypha specifically, but one fan has honored the latter with some element bending Cosplay that highlights the power of the vampire slayer. With Powerhouse Animation announcing during Netflix's Geeked Week that a new spin-off/sequel series is on the way that will once again dive into the story of the Belmont Clan, it seems as if Sypha's chances of appearing here are slim to none considering that the story of Richter Belmont and Maria will take place hundreds of years later.
ComicsA.V. Club

Adult Swim delays Uzumaki adaptation but releases incredible spiral-filled teaser

In 2019, Adult Swim announced that it was working on a limited series adaptation of horror manga master Junji Ito’s chilling Uzumaki—a story about a town succumbing to an all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession with bizarre spirals that appear throughout the world. It was supposed to come out in 2020, and Adult Swim later teased it with a featurette on Junji Ito himself that reaffirmed that 2020 release date, but apparently we had enough to deal with last year without throwing “fucked up spirals that make you go mad” onto the pile. The miniseries was bumped to this year, now that we’re all primed to recognize the spirals as a potential metaphor for, you know, any other all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Adult Swim and Hiroshi Nagahama Shares Clip For The Horror Anime UZUMAKI

Adult Swim is working with director Hiroshi Nagahama to bring to life an anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s classic horror manga Uzumaki. The anime adaptation will be a 4-episode miniseries meant to capture Ito’s distinct art style in black and white. In the story, “Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on...
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Cosplay Bites Down Into Season Four's Alucard

Castlevania's fourth season has come and gone, bringing to an end the story of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and the son of Dracula, but one fan has honored Alucard with a striking interpretation of the half-human, half-vampire. Following the season two finale that saw the vampire slayer's actually managing to defeat, and kill, the lord of the vampires, the subsequent two seasons in the Netflix series have followed the protagonists attempting to stop the resurrection of Dracula while also battling against scores of new creatures of the night that are threatening humanity every time the sun sets.
ComicsDestructoid

Yep, Sonic as a VTuber is weird

If you’re into VTubers, there’s another brand coming at ya’. Sonic the Hedgehog!. As promised, Sega is becoming a Vtuber (virtual [character] YouTuber) for an unknown amount of time, voiced by the iconic Jun’ichi Kanemaru, who has played Sonic in…basically everything in Japan for over two decades. You can watch the intro video below, which is mostly in Japanese, beyond a quick English intro. We learned about this stunt ahead of time from Sonic Team artist Kazuyuki Hoshino (via ryokutya2089), who claimed that “Sonic was being converted to a Vtuber for a new project.”
Video GamesPolygon

Sonic the Hedgehog is in Minecraft now

Sonic the Hedgehog and friends are now playable in Minecraft, making good on a tease from Sega earlier this year. Sega and Minecraft developer Mojang promise “epic levels,” races against friends, and hidden secrets in the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog’s blockiest adventure yet. The whole gang’s here: Knuckles...
ComicsComicBook

Sonic Prime Leak Reveals First Look at Netflix TV Series

Our first look at Sonic Prime -- an upcoming 3D animated TV series from Netflix -- has been revealed, but not courtesy of Sega, Man of Action Entertainment, or WildBrain, but a new leak. The leak comes the way of Patrick Horan -- via ArtStation -- and consists of several pieces of concept art. In other words, none of it is indicative of how the show will actually look, but it does possibly provide insight into the show's art direction.
ComicsComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender McFarlane Toys Figures Are On Sale Now

This is an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. First and foremost, a new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. To top it all off, McFarlane Toys has released a magnificent collection of figures that have just gone up for pre-order.
Visual ArtPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘WandaVision’ Concept Art Shows Development of the Hex

New WandaVision concept art reveals the early ideas the creative team had for the show’s “Hex.” For those who need a refresher, the Hex was a sweeping forcefield created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that encompassed the entire town of Westview, New Jersey. Inside the Hex was a completely fabricated suburban reality, complete with white picket fences and a charming town square. Now, members of WandaVision’s pre-production crew have begun sharing images of how the Hex was developed for the Disney+ series.
TV & VideosDestructoid

Here’s what the new Sonic Prime Netflix series might look like

Having made my way through the really fun Sonic Boom TV series recently with my daughter, I found myself wanting more Sonic shows to watch. There really isn’t a lot out there! Thankfully Netflix is brewing up Sonic Prime, set to release sometime in 2022: but we haven’t seen like, anything for it so far. That changed this week after a bunch of concept art found its way onto the internet.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Exhibition Debuts New Key Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has debuted the special key art for its upcoming art exhibition in Japan! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is currently one of the highest selling action franchises in the world, and fans have seen how the series had exploded in popularity following the massive success of the anime's first season. Not only have the manga and anime sold well, but the feature film and all sorts of other releases tied to the franchise have broken all sorts of records. Now the franchise will be celebrated once more with a special exhibition in Japan.
Comicspushsquare.com

Anime Adaptation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Comes West in October

You can’t move for Demon Slayer merchandise in Asia, and SEGA will be hoping that CyberConnect2’s video game adaptation captures some of that magic in the West when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles launches on 15th October. In addition to the standard $59.99 release, there’ll also be a $69.99 Digital Deluxe Edition, which will be available earlier – from 13th October – and includes a slew of in-game extras.
ComicsComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Debuts Next Arc With New Poster

Tokyo Revengers is teasing the next big arc for the anime with a cool new poster! Tokyo Revengers' debut anime season is one of the few Spring 2021 anime offerings that will be continuing through the Summer 2021 schedule with a brand new cour of episodes. Fans who have been keeping an eye on the series might have noticed how Takemichi Hanegaki has seemingly accomplished his latest mission and has changed the present for the better. As the anime has teased, however, this will be far from the only venture into the past that we'll see.
MoviesCollider

‘Turning Red’: New Concept Art for Pixar’s Latest Shows Girl Who Turns Into a Giant Red Panda

A week after the release of Luca to Disney+, Pixar has presented concept art from their next film, Turning Red. Written and directed by Domee Shi - who also made the Academy Award-winning Pixar short Bao - Turning Red follows Mei, a young girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. The image shows the panda wearing a kid’s backpack, walking through the halls of a school, and towering over the other students.
Visual Artbloody-disgusting.com

Striking Distance Studios Drops New Concept Art For ‘The Callisto Protocol’

It’s been almost 40 years since John Carpenter’s classic The Thing graced theatres (and was sadly crushed by E.T., but that’s another story). To celebrate the moment (and because we missed it at this year’s E3), Striking Distance Studios’ CEO Glen Schofield took to Twitter to drop some new concept art for The Callisto Protocol.