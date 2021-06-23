Emmys FYC: Be Smart, Vote Jean Smart for ‘Mare of Easttown’
When I first turned on Episode 1 of Mare of Easttown, I thought I was in for a dark crime thriller. While for the most part, it is, with the unsolved disappearance of a missing girl and the murder of another, I quickly found myself laughing. "Are we supposed to be laughing this much?" I asked my mother as we watched. I came to realize that Mare of Easttown is much more than just crime-solving, it's also a smartly written family drama with a brilliant cast and dynamic characters.