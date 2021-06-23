Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

water advisory 128

Posted by 
Hialeah, Florida
Hialeah, Florida
 10 days ago

ADVISORY

EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN

DATE OF NOTIFICATION: June 22nd, 2021

Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe at 1032 E 18th St, this notice

is a precautionary advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking,

making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one

minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the

problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water

is safe to drink.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer

Service Department at 305-556-3800.

The area(s) affected by this work are:

North: East 18th Street

South: East 17th Street

East: East 11th Avenue

West: East 10th Avenue

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Sincerely,

Department of Public Works City of Hialeah

Community Policy
Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah, Florida

5
Followers
166
Post
15
Views
ABOUT

Hialeah has the highest percentage of Cuban and Cuban American residents of any city in the United States, at 73.37% of the population, making them a typical and prominent feature of the city's culture. All Hispanics make up 95.64% of the city's population, the second-highest percentage of a Hispanic population in a U.S. city with over 100,000 citizens.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...