Apple Arcade has seen loads of great games ever since it launched and through the months following including LEGO Builder’s Journey () from LEGO’s Light Brick Studio. It released in late 2019 and we loved it in our original 5 star review. LEGO Builder’s Journey was also included in our best mobile games of 2020 feature. It was a short, memorable, and gorgeous experience. As with many Apple Arcade games, more platforms were revealed and LEGO Builder’s Journey was confirmed for PC and Nintendo Switch featuring ray tracing on PC. Both the PC and Nintendo Switch versions were to be expanded versions of the original Apple Arcade release and they launch later today. The Apple Arcade version of LEGO Builder’s Journey has just gotten updated to 2.0 bringing in an expanded version of the game with new levels, story content, and mechanics. Watch the LEGO Builder’s Journey trailer below: