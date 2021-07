It's looking more and more likely that the free PlayStation 5 game for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July will indeed be the new-gen remaster of A Plague Tale: Innocence. Last week ResetEra user deluxera made a bunch of pre-E3 claims about Asobo Studio's single-player stealth-adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence that almost all turned out to be true. They wrote that a sequel, called A Plague Tale: Requiem would be announced during Microsoft's E3 2021 showcase. It was! They also claimed that a new-gen remaster of the original game was being released, and that it would be included in July's PlayStation Plus lineup exclusively for PlayStation 5 users.