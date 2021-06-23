Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Model shares video of stalker lurking outside her window in terrifying viral TikTok

By Becca Monaghan
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnnvL_0ad0QvWE00
Her bed was pushed underneath the window, meaning he was just inches away while she slept (TikTok)

Gustė Janušauskaitė, a 22-year-old model from Florida, shared terrifying footage on TikTok of a ‘stalker’ who lurked outside her house and watched her sleep through her bedroom window.

In the video captioned: “Still can’t believe this happened to me, the PTSD is real-stay safe out there ladies“, she explained: “Woke up to police @ my door Bc my mom caught someone stalking me last night...”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C92MO_0ad0QvWE00
Gustė arrived home at 11:10pm and he appeared within minutes (TikTok)

The Ring doorbell footage shows the ‘stalker’ lurking outside the house at night. He takes interest in the front door before moving over to Gustė’s bedroom window.

He is then seen peering through the model’s window. With Gustė’s bed being pushed under the window, the unidentified man would have been just inches away from her face. She has since learned he would do this every Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gQy6_0ad0QvWE00
The police didn’t take action, they simply said to lock doors and keep blinds closed (TikTok)

The recent Florida State University graduate, has racked up over 1.6M views on the TikTok with thousands of concerned comments.

One read, “Looks like he’s planning something with how he’s checking the structure of the house. Be safe”

While another advised, “Get automatic motion lights that light up when someone stands close. We get robbers in the area and our lights scare them off!”

In a follow up video, the model explained how she only discovered the threat after her mum insisted on installing a Ring doorbell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogidn_0ad0QvWE00
Gustė’s ‘stalker’ was just in touching distance of her sleeping (TikTok)

Gustė’s mother repeatedly informed the police of the ‘stalker’, who told her to lock her doors and keep the blinds closed. “This is literally how women die, because no one listens to us and we’re constantly in danger,” Gustė said.

Gustė has since moved house, and told Bored Panda that she’s considering taking self defense classes — and also carries protection.

“After the incident, I began carrying a pocket knife and pepper spray on me at all times just to feel a bit safer when leaving my house knowing I had something to defend myself,” she said.

“The situation was extremely difficult to deal with once it happened. I had/still have PTSD when going to sleep in my room. I would be able to hear a leaf falling to the floor outside my window because of how alert and aware my senses became since the incident...

There were a couple of instances where I had panic attacks thinking he came back and I would wake my mom up, but in reality, no one was there after checking our cameras.”

Watch the video in full here.

