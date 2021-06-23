Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Sugar-based Molecule is Shaped Like a Doughnut, Formed Using Light

laboratoryequipment.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA process using a light-sensitive chemical can drastically reduce cost and energy consumption to produce gamma-cyclodextrin, a compound that is widely used in manufacturing, according to a Dartmouth study. The research, published in Chem, demonstrates how a hydrazone template can replace energy-intensive distillation to produce and isolate gamma-cyclodextrin—a water-soluble chemical...

www.laboratoryequipment.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Sugar#Dartmouth College#Laboratory Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
AnimalsSmithonian

Floating Fire Ant Rafts Form Mesmerizing Amoeba-Like Shapes

Birds of feather flock together. Fish of a school also follow this rule. In nature, animals that flock, school, huddle, hive, pack or aggregate tend to form tight-knit groups to protect the members nestled within. This tendency also minimizes the groups’ collective exposure to the external elements, such as the cold or predators.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Astronomers Use Artificial Intelligence to Reveal the Actual Shape of the Universe

Japanese astronomers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) technique to remove noise in astronomical data due to random variations in galaxy shapes. After extensive training and testing on large mock data created by supercomputer simulations, they then applied this new tool to actual data from Japan’s Subaru Telescope and found that the mass distribution derived from using this method is consistent with the currently accepted models of the Universe. This is a powerful new tool for analyzing big data from current and planned astronomy surveys.
Physicsarxiv.org

A closed-form, analytical approximation for apparent surface charge and electric field of molecules

Closed-form, analytical approximations for electrostatic properties of molecules are of unique value, as these can provide computational speed, versatility, and physical insight. Here we derive a simple, closed-form formula for the apparent surface charge (ASC), as well as for the electric field generated by a molecular charge distribution in aqueous solution. The approximation, with no fitted parameters, is tested against corresponding numerical solutions of the Poisson equation, where it yields a significant speed-up. For small molecules, the hydration free energies estimated from the closed-form ASC formula are within $0.6$ kcal/mol RMSD from the standard Poisson reference; the electric field at the surface is in quantitative agreement with the reference. Performance of the approximation is also tested on larger structures, including a protein, a DNA fragment, and a protein-protein complex. For all structures tested, a near quantitative agreement with the numerical Poisson reference is achieved, except in regions of high negative curvature, where the new approximation is still qualitatively correct. A unique feature of the proposed ``source-based" closed-form approximation, is that the ASC and the electric field are estimated at any individual point or surface patch, without the need for self-consistent computation over the entire surface or volume. An open source software implementation of the method has been made available: this http URL.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Natural Human Molecule Identified That Blocks Toxic Forms of Parkinson’s-Related Protein

Researchers at the UAB and the UniZar have identified a human peptide found in the brain that blocks the α-synuclein aggregates involved in Parkinson’s disease and prevents their neurotoxicity. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this could be one of the organism’s natural mechanisms with which to fight aggregation. The discovery may help to develop new therapeutic and diagnosis strategies for Parkinson’s disease and other synuclein pathologies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Could nearby star-forming galaxies light up the point-like neutrino sky?

Star-forming and starburst galaxies, which are well-known cosmic-rays reservoirs, are expected to emit gamma-rays and neutrinos predominantly via hadronic collisions. In this Letter, we analyze the 10-year Fermi-LAT spectral energy distributions of 13 nearby galaxies by means of a physical model which accounts for high-energy proton transport in starburst nuclei and includes the contribution of primary and secondary electrons. In particular, we test the hypothesis that the observed gamma-ray fluxes are mostly due to star-forming activity, in agreement with the available star formation rates coming from IR and UV observations. Through this observation-based approach, we determine the most-likely neutrino counterpart from star-forming and starburst galaxies and quantitatively assess the ability of current and upcoming neutrino telescopes to detect them as point-like sources. Remarkably, we find that the cores of the Small Magellanic Cloud and the Circinus galaxy are potentially observable by KM3NeT/ARCA with 6 years of observation. Moreover, most of the nearby galaxies are likely to be just a factor of a few below the KM3NeT and IceCube-Gen2 point-like sensitivities. After investigating the prospects for detection of gamma-rays above TeV energies from these sources, we conclude that the joint observations of high-energy neutrinos and gamma-rays with upcoming telescopes will be an objective test for our emission model and may provide compelling evidence of star-forming activity as a tracer of neutrino production.
Chemistryarxiv.org

QMugs: Quantum Mechanical Properties of Drug-like Molecules

Machine learning approaches in drug discovery, as well as in other areas of the chemical sciences, benefit from curated datasets of physical molecular properties. However, there is a lack of sufficiently large data collections that include first-principle quantum chemical information on bioactive molecules, such as single-point electronic properties, quantum mechanical wave functions and density-functional theory (DFT) matrices. The open-access QMugs (Quantum-Mechanical Properties of Drug-like Molecules) dataset fills this void. The QMugs collection comprises quantum mechanical properties of more than 665k biologically and pharmacologically relevant molecules extracted from the ChEMBL database, totaling $\sim$2M conformers. QMugs contains optimized molecular geometries and thermodynamic data obtained via the semi-empirical method GFN2-xTB. Atomic and molecular properties (e.g., partial charges, energies, and rotational constants) are provided on both the GFN2-xTB and on the DFT ($\omega$B97X-D/def2-SVP) levels of theory. QMugs also comprises the respective quantum mechanical wave functions, including DFT density and orbital matrices, totaling over 7 terabytes of uncompressed data. This dataset is intended to facilitate the development of models that learn from molecular data on different levels of theory while also providing insight into the corresponding relationships between molecular structure and biological activity.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

G-quadruplex-forming DNA molecules enhance enzymatic activity of myoglobin

A collaboration led by Distinguished Professor Dr. Kazunori Ikebukuro from Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, discovered that G-quadruplex (G4)-forming DNA binds myoglobin through a parallel-type G4 structure. Through the G4 binding, the enzymatic activity of myoglobin increases over 300-fold compared to that of myoglobin alone (Figure). This finding indicates that DNA may work as a carrier of genetic information in living organisms and act as a regulator of unknown biological phenomena.
Sciencelaboratoryequipment.com

In a Dish, a Mouse, Crafted from Stem Cells, Begins to Form

The tiny mouse embryo has a heart that beats. Its muscles, blood vessels, gut and nervous system are beginning to develop. But this embryo is unusual: It was made in a lab, out of mouse embryonic stem cells, and represents the most sophisticated in vitro (in a dish) model of a mammal ever so created.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Tiny tweaks to sparkle: Editing light-emitting organic molecules via surface modification

(Nanowerk News) Many researchers in the field of materials science constantly seek novel and versatile platforms that can be used to tailor materials to match their intended use. One example of this are covalent organic frameworks (COFs), an emerging class of crystalline porous polymers with a favorable set of fundamental properties, namely crystallinity, stability, and porosity. This combination makes them, in theory, adjustable to many modern applications.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New nanotechnology will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

(Nanowerk News) A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues.
Sciencerice.edu

Enzyme from fungi shows molecules which way to turn

HOUSTON – (July 6, 2021) – A small fungal enzyme could play a significant role in simplifying the development and manufacture of drugs, according to Rice University scientists. The Rice lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Xue Sherry Gao and collaborators isolated a biocatalyst known as CtdE after identifying it...
Agriculturenanowerk.com

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

(Nanowerk News) Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
SciencePhotonics.com

Photoswitchable Molecule Gives Scientists Light-Based Control of Changes in Brain States

BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2021 — A team of scientists in Spain has directly photomodulated brain-state transitions in vivo using a photoswitchable molecule that was developed previously by researchers at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC). By applying a light-responsive molecule called phthalimide-azo-iper (PAI) to the intact brain and subsequently to white light, the researchers were able to modulate slow oscillations in neuronal circuits and reversibly manipulate the oscillatory frequency of the brain.
Sciencetucsonpost.com

Nanomaterial shape form influences ability to cross barrier

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The findings of a new study suggest that nanomaterials found in consumer and health-care products can pass through the bloodstream to the brain side of a blood-brain barrier model with varying ease depending on their shape. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy...
Sciencearxiv.org

Learning-Based Practical Light Field Image Compression Using A Disparity-Aware Model

Light field technology has increasingly attracted the attention of the research community with its many possible applications. The lenslet array in commercial plenoptic cameras helps capture both the spatial and angular information of light rays in a single exposure. While the resulting high dimensionality of light field data enables its superior capabilities, it also impedes its extensive adoption. Hence, there is a compelling need for efficient compression of light field images. Existing solutions are commonly composed of several separate modules, some of which may not have been designed for the specific structure and quality of light field data. This increases the complexity of the codec and results in impractical decoding runtimes. We propose a new learning-based, disparity-aided model for compression of 4D light field images capable of parallel decoding. The model is end-to-end trainable, eliminating the need for hand-tuning separate modules and allowing joint learning of rate and distortion. The disparity-aided approach ensures the structural integrity of the reconstructed light fields. Comparisons with the state of the art show encouraging performance in terms of PSNR and MS-SSIM metrics. Also, there is a notable gain in the encoding and decoding runtimes. Source code is available at this https URL.
SciencePhotonics.com

Daily-Use Light Source Converts IR to Blue Light for Sterilization, Disinfection

OSAKA, Japan, June 25, 2021 — A microcavity device that converts infrared (IR) radiation into blue light could enable safe, daily use of deep ultraviolet (DUV) light for disinfection and sterilization. The device was developed by a research group from Osaka University and was built without a polarity-inverted structure. The...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Viruses as communication molecules

How long do virus-laden particles persist in an elevator after a person infected with COVID-19 leaves? And is there a way to detect those particles? A group of electrical engineers and computer scientists at KAUST set out to answer these questions using mathematical fluid dynamics equations. "We found1 that virus-laden...
ScienceNature.com

CrvA and CrvB form a curvature-inducing module sufficient to induce cell-shape complexity in Gram-negative bacteria

Bacterial species have diverse cell shapes that enable motility, colonization and virulence. The cell wall defines bacterial shape and is primarily built by two cytoskeleton-guided synthesis machines, the elongasome and the divisome. However, the mechanisms producing complex shapes, like the curved-rod shape of Vibrio cholerae, are incompletely defined. Previous studies have reported that species-specific regulation of cytoskeleton-guided machines enables formation of complex bacterial shapes such as cell curvature and cellular appendages. In contrast, we report that CrvA and CrvB are sufficient to induce complex cell shape autonomously of the cytoskeleton in V. cholerae. The autonomy of the CrvAB module also enables it to induce curvature in the Gram-negative species Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Caulobacter crescentus and Agrobacterium tumefaciens. Using inducible gene expression, quantitative microscopy and biochemistry, we show that CrvA and CrvB circumvent the need for patterning via cytoskeletal elements by regulating each other to form an asymmetrically localized, periplasmic structure that binds directly to the cell wall. The assembly and disassembly of this periplasmic structure enables dynamic changes in cell shape. Bioinformatics indicate that CrvA and CrvB may have diverged from a single ancestral hybrid protein. Using fusion experiments in V. cholerae, we find that a synthetic CrvA/B hybrid protein is sufficient to induce curvature on its own, but that expression of two distinct proteins, CrvA and CrvB, promotes more rapid curvature induction. We conclude that morphological complexity can arise independently of cell-shape specification by the core cytoskeleton-guided synthesis machines.
Sciencearxiv.org

Multileaf Collimator for Real-Time Beam Shaping using Emittance Exchange

Emittance exchange beamlines employ transverse masks to create drive and witness beams of variable longitudinal profile and bunch spacing. Recently, this approach has been used to create advanced driver profiles and demonstrate record-breaking plasma wakefield transformer ratios [Roussel, R., et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 124, 044802 (2020)], a crucial advancement for efficient witness acceleration. However, since the transverse masks are individually laser cut and installed into the UHV beamline, refinement of the beam profiles is not possible without replacing masks. Instead, this work proposes the use of a UHV compatible multileaf collimator as a beam mask. Such a device permits real-time adjustment of the electron distribution, permitting greater refinement in a manner highly synergistic with machine learning. Beam dynamics simulations have shown that a practically realizable multileaf collimator can offer resolution that is functionally equivalent to that offered by laser cut masks.
Engineeringarxiv.org

TransSC: Transformer-based Shape Completion for Grasp Evaluation

Currently, robotic grasping methods based on sparse partial point clouds have attained a great grasping performance on various objects while they often generate wrong grasping candidates due to the lack of geometric information on the object. In this work, we propose a novel and robust shape completion model (TransSC). This model has a transformer-based encoder to explore more point-wise features and a manifold-based decoder to exploit more object details using a partial point cloud as input.

Comments / 0

Community Policy