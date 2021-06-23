Cozy Grove – “Summer Update” out now on Switch (version 2.0.0), patch notes and trailer
A major update has gone live for the life sim game Cozy Grove. Switch players can now access version 2.0.0. Today’s update includes quality of life enhancements, balance changes, and bug fixes. Going into some of the specifics, changes include increasing the stack size limits of various items, increasing the amount of storage available to players early in the game, reducing the difficulty of several quests, and a whole bunch of UI improvements. There are also new features and content.nintendoeverything.com