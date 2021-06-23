Cancel
Cozy Grove – “Summer Update” out now on Switch (version 2.0.0), patch notes and trailer

By Brian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major update has gone live for the life sim game Cozy Grove. Switch players can now access version 2.0.0. Today’s update includes quality of life enhancements, balance changes, and bug fixes. Going into some of the specifics, changes include increasing the stack size limits of various items, increasing the amount of storage available to players early in the game, reducing the difficulty of several quests, and a whole bunch of UI improvements. There are also new features and content.

Animalsnintendowire.com

Cozy Grove’s massive summer update is now available, adds huggable bears

Cozy Grove, the spoopy (that’s cute and spooky) life sim from SpryFox released back in April to pretty much universal positivity. Since launch, the team at SpryFox has consistently supported this otherworldly friendship sim with patches heavily based on fan feedback, with an emphasis on quality of life improvements. The freshly-released summer update, however, is much larger in scope, with new quests, activities, decorations, music, and more added in alongside the ability to hug the in-game bears!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Neon Abyss update out now on Switch (version 1.0.6), Alter Egos DLC live

The roguelite action-platformer Neon Abyss has received a new update. Version 1.0.6 is out now on Switch. This week’s update combines patches 1.2 and 1.3 on PC. Switch players have access to auto-save, new content, and more. Here’s some additional information:. Content Update 1.2. AUTO-SAVE for every level, you can...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Knockout City Update Version 1.3 Patch Notes

Update Version 1.3 is finally live for Knockout City, and thanks to some detailed patch notes we know exactly what all is being fixed this time. The title has now been out for one full month, and that's given the developers time to accumulate several issues that players have faced and put together this update to fix them.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin update out now (version 1.0.7), includes ability to hold dog and cat at once

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has received a new update worldwide. The Switch version is now at version 1.0.7. Today’s update contains a new feature: the ability to hold a dog and a cat at once. Additionally, your dog will now come running to greet you when you return home from adventuring. The update also contains various balancing adjustments, other improvements, and support for Latin American Spanish and Simplified Chinese.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Animal Crossing-inspired Cozy Grove now lets you hug the ghost bears

If you’ve been stuck looking for a PC-based answer to Animal Crossing, Cozy Grove is right up your alley. It’s a beautiful little life sim game about arriving on an island haunted by the spirits of lovable bears, all of whom need your help to find peace. Thanks to Cozy Grove’s latest update, now you can give those bears a big hug.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Children of Morta update out now on Switch (version 1.0.9), patch notes

Children of Morta was recently updated on Switch. All players can access version 1.0.9. Along with improved performance, the update contains a ton of different fixes. Continue on below for the full patch notes. – Fixed audio looping issue. – Fixed a few instances where Mark could have stuck behind...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Biomutant Update 2.05 Patch Notes for June 20

Experiment 101 has released the Biomutant update 2.05 June 20 patch (or what the studio calls hotfix 1.5.1), which has been released today following the hefty patch released a few days ago. This is for more fixes, which you can read about below. Biomutant Update 2.05 Patch Notes for June...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Knockout City update out now on Switch (version 1.3.0), patch notes

Another fairly big update for Knockout City is now live. On Switch, the game has received version 1.3.0. Today’s update includes fixes, further adjustments, and more. The full patch notes are included below. Switch players who were previously encountering a crash that kept them on the loading screen will now...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Update 3.20 Patch Notes (v17.10)

Update 3.20 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 3.20. For those of you playing the game on PS5, the update number is known as 01.000.031. For everyone else, Epic Games names this update as version 17.10.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Update 1.02 has arrived for Scarlet Nexus, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Scarlet Nexus should now be out now in all territories and there is a day-one patch that you have to download. The patches that should be available now include update 1.01 and 1.02. It does not appear as if the updates add anything too exciting, although you may want to download them before you start playing the game.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.1.0 Now Available (With Patch Notes)

Capcom has released a software update for Monster Hunter Rise, which now sees the action role-playing game on update version 3.1.0. This 0.65 GB update has introduced new Event Quests and downloadable content, as well as implementing many bug fixes to address issues that have been identified within the game.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Outriders Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Update 1.10 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update increases the drop rate for all legendary items across the board, basically doubling the rate at which players will obtain legendary gear. An anti-duplication system has also been implemented though, so players will have to work for their drops from now on. The luck system has been adjusted as well, so players shouldn’t go too long without getting good drops anymore. Here’s everything new with Outriders update 1.10.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Masters EX update out now (version 2.10.0), patch notes

A new update is now available for Pokemon Masters EX, making new changes to the Main Story and preparing for an upcoming event. Here are the patch notes:. The requirement to unlock gear and the EX Plaza’s EX Challenges has been changed from completing Main Story Chapter 18: Challenge Cheren & Hilbert & Hilda (Hard) in co-op to completing Main Story Interlude 1: Let the Tournament Begin! in single-player.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT Set 5 Patch 11.13: Full notes and updates

Balance within the Teamfight Tactics Set Five meta is starting to come together with another significantly large patch. Scheduled to release on June 23, Patch 11.13 contains a number of “big and small” nerfs and buffs. A couple of reworks and system changes to the Bonus Armories are also taking place.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS4 firmware update 8.52 is out, here is the patch note

Sony have released a new firmware update, numbered 8.52, for PlayStation 4 consoles and its packed full of… oh, I did that joke last time. Obviously it does nothing other than “improves system performance.” Woohoo. The download clocks in at 481mb. If you happen to have a PlayStation 5 alongside...