water advisory 129

ADVISORY

EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN

DATE OF NOTIFICATION: June 22nd, 2021

Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe, this notice is a precautionary

advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing

teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the

problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water

is safe to drink.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer

Service Department at 305-556-3800.

The area(s) affected by this work are:

Along: West 25th Place

East: West 12th Ave

West: West 14th Ave

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Sincerely,

Department of Public Works City of Hialeah