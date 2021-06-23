water advisory 129
ADVISORY
EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN
DATE OF NOTIFICATION: June 22nd, 2021
Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe, this notice is a precautionary
advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing
teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the
problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water
is safe to drink.
Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer
Service Department at 305-556-3800.
The area(s) affected by this work are:
Along: West 25th Place
East: West 12th Ave
West: West 14th Ave
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Sincerely,
Department of Public Works City of Hialeah