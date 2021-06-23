Cancel
Video Games

Melty Blood: Type Lumina reveals Hisui and Kohaku, game launches September 30, new trailer

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Lumina and French-Bread shared new information on the 2D fighter Melty Blood: Type Lumina today. First up, two more characters are confirmed. Hisui and Kohaku have both been revealed – come see their character art below. A September 30 release date has also now been set for Melty Blood:...

