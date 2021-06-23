Approach Opens Up 96% of Mouse Genome to Single-Cell Analysis

A method based on the Fast Fourier Transform is proposed to obtain the dispersion relation of acoustic waves in heterogeneous periodic media with arbitrary microstructures. The microstructure is explicitly considered using a voxelized Representative Volume Element (RVE). The dispersion diagram is obtained solving an eigenvalue problem for Bloch waves in Fourier space. To this aim, two linear operators representing stiffness and mass are defined through the use of differential operators in Fourier space. The smallest eigenvalues are obtained using the implicitly restarted Lanczos and the subspace iteration methods, and the required inverse of the stiffness operator is done using the conjugate gradient with a preconditioner. The method is used to study the propagation of acoustic waves in elastic polycrystals, showing the strong effect of crystal anistropy and polycrystaline texture on the propagation. It is shown that the method combines the simplicity of classical Fourier series analysis with the versatility of Finite Elements to account for complex geometries proving an efficient and general approach which allows the use of large RVEs in 3D.