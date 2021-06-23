DPReview TV: Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Review

We have lost some of our favorite brands from the past: Nokia is not what it used to be, LG has recently stopped making phones, and out of all these iconic older brands, Sony is the only one that is still standing. The Sony Xperia 1 III is its latest flagship and it is a story about perseverance, and it is a story about Sony being Sony, so if you are that person who really digs Sony products you will probably love it. Not least because this phone looks unique and it's made for the person who wants to be different and stand out. It's the only one with a super tall and narrow 21:9 aspect ratio, the only one with a 4K screen, it's the solitary flagship remaining with a microSD card slot, it's one of very few to keep the headphone jack, heck, it even has a notification LED light, and on top of that it comes with this stylish understated design, and a clean and ultra-fast interface.