Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

65 Nature Words To Help Parents Answer Their Kids’ Endless Questions

By Becky Bracken
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don’t have to be a crystal-wielding moon mother to get that taking kids out into nature is good for them, for all sorts of reasons. However, you practically need a degree in natural history to answer every question these little humans have about what they’re seeing and experiencing out in the big, wide world. Still, questions are good — even if coming up with the right answers to them is another matter entirely. The big hitch? Your last biology class was a long time ago, and you don’t want to discourage your child’s fascination with the great outdoors. Hey, we’ve got you. Here’s a good nature words vocabulary list to get those “what’s that?” juices flowing.

www.scarymommy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Mars#Fish#Plant Life#Smuts#Amphibian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
New York City, NYNY Daily News

To get kids vaccinated, listen to parents

Persuading parents to get children ages 2-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time school starts in September, and even younger by the end of the year, will be a crucial test of the U.S. public health community in protecting the most vulnerable among us in advance of a potentially grave winter.
Kidsroselawgroupreporter.com

With kids and long COVID, there are more questions than answers

Children, like adults, are at risk of developing “long COVID.” But experts are still struggling to understand what, exactly, that risk level is. Why it matters: As the work to determine how common certain coronavirus vaccine side effects are in children, it’s important to balance these risks against the risk of children remaining unvaccinated — which includes their risk of long-term health issues if they get infected.
Relationshipshometownsource.com

Finding balance in sports for kids and parents

The single bead of sweat that experienced life near the crosshairs of my shoulder blades gained further momentum when others joined in near my spine, then my waist and finally as a river down my hamstrings. Last week’s 100-degree heat was sauna-like, even when watching youth baseball under the shade...
SocietyAdvocate Messenger

Silly questions deserve silly answers

Being able to sit down in a restaurant and be served a delicious meal is refreshing. I decided to do just that recently. I didn’t realize it but this would be the start of a week where I began to notice some of the silly things that people say. It...
KidsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Avoid parenting struggles by helping kids feel capable

From the moment children develop a will of their own, starting sometime between the ages of 18 and 24 months, they begin the process of gradually separating from their primary caregivers and developing their own identity. Throughout childhood and adolescence children are developing their own sense of self: Who am I? What do I like or not like? How do I want to dress, act and move through the world?
Homelessfatherly.com

46,000 Kids Without Parents and Eviction Risks Rising — Where’s the Help?

The post-pandemic era is in sight. Restaurants are reopening. Sports venues are operating at full capacity. State of emergency declarations are expiring. Vaccination is slowly but surely reversing many of the abnormalities of pandemic life, but the rush to return to normal is already leaving millions of the most vulnerable Americans behind, many of whom are children, and working families.
Astronomynonpareilonline.com

Stellar IQ questions answered

As I promised, here are the answers to the questions posed in last week’s column on stellar IQs. What is the star nearest to Earth? Our Sun. It is a fairly typical star although how typical it is to have a family of planets is not yet completely known. The closest star outside our solar system is Alpha Centauri in the constellation of Centaurs. It is 25 trillion statute miles away.
KidsBay News 9

Agency helps bridge the gap between kids and incarcerated parents

For children with one or both parents incarcerated, trying to find a sense of normalcy within the family can be extremely difficult. Milestones like holidays, birthdays, the first day of school are all moments of love and support that are missed. The organization Florida Cares is working to bridge the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

How Adaptive Parenting Can Help Your Kids Move Forward

The pandemic has moved us quickly from settled to unsettled. You’ve been cooking and working and teaching and caretaking — the list goes on. And you’re not alone. From individuals, to families, to schools and organizations, we’ve all had to alter our lives in some way. Adaptive parenting requires awareness...
Kidsthefreepress.ca

How B.C. parents can help anxious kids adjust to life as COVID dwindles

A return to normalcy after 15 months of non-medical masks and social distancing is a battle every child in B.C. must now face, and for some the idea of large gatherings and sleepovers can be stressful. “In children, anxiety is incredibly prevalent right now,” said Vancouver pediatrician Anamaria Richardson. “They’ve...
HobbiesPosted by
Reason.com

Camping Liberates Kids and Parents

Parents who wait with their kids at the bus stop, cheer every soccer game, and can't imagine a child walking home alone from a play date two blocks away go through some kind of looking glass/time warp/brain transplant when they pull into a campground. "Bye, kids! Be back in time for dinner. Don't feed the bears!"
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Coping with anxiety for parents, kids and teens

The times we are living in are, shall we say … challenging? It is hard enough as adults to navigate these difficult waters while still looking after our mental and physical health. But what if you have children to care for as well? As a parent myself, I know how much we worry about our kids — if they are eating right, getting enough exercise, getting good quality rest, and living well-balanced lives so they will grow up to become happy, healthy and productive adults. We take a lot of responsibility on ourselves to keep things together for the sake of our children, both within our external, physical world and our internal, mental world. But no matter how prepared you are, no matter how well-stocked your pantry is and no matter how cheerfully you go about your business, the world can be a scary place for both adults and children. It is important to acknowledge your own feelings, worries, and anxieties, and be willing to talk with and listen to your children about what they are thinking and feeling as well.
KidsCorvallis Gazette-Times

The four most powerful words in a parent's vocabulary

We interrupt this weekly column with a three-question quiz, following which you will find the correct answers. 1. True or false? Telling a child that their feelings concerning a decision you have made are irrelevant and that you will not discuss the matter with them is likely to cause psychological damage to the child, including trauma to their self-esteem.
Kidscountry1025.com

Fun Summer Ideas for Kids & Parents

School is out, the world is slowly opening back up, and there are so many things you can do. However, it can be challenging to keep kids occupied for long periods of time. Take a look below at the list of fun summer activities we have gathered for parents and kids to do together.
AstronomyPosted by
Salon

535 new fast radio bursts help answer deep questions about the universe

This article was originally published on The Conversation. On June 9, 2021, my colleagues and I announced the discovery of 535 fast radio bursts that we detected using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment telescope (CHIME). Detected in 2018 and 2019, these bursts of radio waves last only milliseconds, come from far across the universe, and are enormously powerful – a typical event releases as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun does over many days.
WildlifeScience Friday

It’ll Never Fly: When Gene Names Are TOO Fun

Science Diction is a bite-sized podcast about words—and the science stories behind them. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and sign up for our newsletter. In 1910, a fruit fly geneticist named Thomas Hunt Morgan noticed something strange in one of his specimens. Out of his many, many fruit flies—all with brilliant red eyes—a single fly had white eyes. This fruit fly turned out to be a very big deal. From those white eyes, Morgan eventually figured out that genes can be sex-linked, confirmed that genes exist on chromosomes, and won the Nobel prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy