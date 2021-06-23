Cancel
Environment

Separating Natural and Man-made Pollutants in the Air

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has changed the world in unimaginable ways. Some have even been positive, with new vaccines developed in record time. Even the extraordinary lockdowns, which have had severe effects on movement and commerce, have had beneficial effects on the environment and therefore, ironically, on health. Studies from all around the world, including China, Europe and India, have found major drops in the level of air pollution. However, to fully understand the impact of anthropogenic causes, it is important to separate them from natural events in the atmosphere like wind flow.

ScienceEurekAlert

Exposure to air pollution increases risk for neurodegeneration

Amsterdam, June 22, 2021 - There is growing awareness that air pollutants are playing a critical role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases. A new book, Alzheimer's Disease and Air Pollution: The Development and Progression of a Fatal Disease from Childhood and the Opportunities for Early Intervention, edited by Lilian Calderón-Garcidueñas, MA, MD, PhD, compiles the latest research establishing links between air pollution and neurodegeneration. It is part of the Advances in Alzheimer's Disease series, published by IOS Press.
Texas Statetxstate.edu

'Sunk cost fallacy' contributing to unexpected spike in London air pollution

The research was conducted Texas State's Muxin Zhai, assistant professor of finance and economics in the McCoy College of Business, along with Hendrik Wolff, professor of economics at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. Their research, "Air pollution and urban road transport: evidence from the world’s largest low-emission zone...
EnvironmentLexington Herald-Leader

‘Toxic cocktails’ of air pollution hurt our children and our planet.

As physicians, we have a duty to heal and protect our own patients and all people. We call for laws that quickly reduce and then end burning fossil fuels (coal, gas, and oil), which harm us and our children. Burning fossil fuels releases a “toxic cocktail” of air pollution. Fossil fuel toxins include small carbon particles, which move deep into the lungs and damage tissue, a process that kills more than 300,000 Americans annually. We are horrified by the 600,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 and even more horrified by 300,000 deaths from airborne particles every year. We are inspired to secure a better future for our children and grandchildren.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research findings on the links between air pollution and neurodegeneration

There is growing awareness that air pollutants are playing a critical role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases. A new book, Alzheimer's Disease and Air Pollution: The Development and Progression of a Fatal Disease from Childhood and the Opportunities for Early Intervention, edited by Lilian Calderón-Garcidueñas, MA, MD, PhD, compiles the latest research establishing links between air pollution and neurodegeneration. It is part of the Advances in Alzheimer's Disease series, published by IOS Press.
Aerospace & DefenseEurekAlert

NASA helps map impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on harmful air pollution

Early in the pandemic, it was expected that satellite imagery around the world would show cleaner air as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. But not all pollutants were taken out of circulation. For tiny airborne-particle pollution, known as PM 2.5, researchers using NASA data found that variability from meteorology obscured the lockdown signals when observed from space.
WildlifeScience Daily

Air pollution from wildfires impacts ability to observe birds

As smoky air becomes more common during Washington's wildfire season, many wildlife enthusiasts wonder: What happens to the birds?. Few studies have looked at wildfire smoke impacts on animals, let alone birds. And as Washington and the larger West Coast continue to experience more massive wildfires and smoke-filled air, understanding how birds are affected by smoke -- and how air pollution may influence our ability to detect birds -- are important factors for bird conservation.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These are Europe’s air pollution hotspots

The volume of fine particulate matter in Europe’s air has been declining over the past decade but remains above recommended levels. Air pollution kills millions of people each year, with fine particles irritating the lungs and exacerbating existing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Europe’s cleanest air is in Estonia, Finland and...
EnvironmentHarvard Health

Air pollution’s deadly toll

Hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved by improving the quality of air that Americans breathe, according to Mahdieh Danesh Yazdi of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Yazdi, research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health, was quoted in a June 28, 2021, article in the New...
EnvironmentPosted by
WITF

You might want to mask up: Fireworks cause spikes in air pollution

Many people will flock to Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, eager to raise a toast beneath the year’s most spectacular aerial displays now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted. But some might want to keep those N95 masks handy if they’re getting close to fireworks, especially those set off...
EnvironmentWZZM 13

Take action to reduce pollution on Clean Air Action Days

As we move toward the heat of the summer we’re likely to have some Clean Air Action Days. But what does that mean? And what can we do in response? Amy Haack is the Clean Air Action Coordinator with the local Shoreline Regional Development Commission and she joined us to talk about what this special designation is all about and why we should care. Haack said a Clean Air Action Day is called when certain air pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. On these days, the public is asked to take voluntary actions like deferring lawn mowing and limiting car usage to reduce emissions and protect their health.
Sciencemit.edu

New approach could change how we track extreme air pollution events

When extreme and dangerous air pollution events strike and blanket the air with hazardous levels of pollution, it causes a major threat to public health and safety. It’s also exceedingly challenging to monitor. The pollutants move quickly through the atmosphere, and can undergo chemical transformations from one form to another, leaving it difficult to predict the level of human exposure.
EnvironmentPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Does Your Car Cause Air Pollution?

Cars and electric vehicles have long been subject to scrutiny from environmentalists. Air pollution is one of the worst effects of global warming, and cars contribute to it. Like it or not, EVs do too. Analysts often discuss the fact that cars contribute to the issue of global warming. But the “how” is often left out. It’s time to take a look at that, as well as the impact air pollution will have in the coming years.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Air pollution and newborns (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

What the pandemic taught Metro Vancouver about air pollution

COVID-19 provided Metro Vancouver with an involuntary experiment in how large reductions in emissions can improve air quality in the region. As pandemic restrictions went into place last March and businesses closed or shifted to a work from home model, the region’s air quality improved significantly, approaching levels authorities were planning to reach by 2050.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.

