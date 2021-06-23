Separating Natural and Man-made Pollutants in the Air

As we move toward the heat of the summer we’re likely to have some Clean Air Action Days. But what does that mean? And what can we do in response? Amy Haack is the Clean Air Action Coordinator with the local Shoreline Regional Development Commission and she joined us to talk about what this special designation is all about and why we should care. Haack said a Clean Air Action Day is called when certain air pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. On these days, the public is asked to take voluntary actions like deferring lawn mowing and limiting car usage to reduce emissions and protect their health.