2021 Chef Tory Mcphail Crowned King Of Kings At The14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crowned Chef Tory McPhail of Revelry Plates + Pours in Bozeman, Montana, as the 2021 Louisiana Seafood King of Kings after winning the 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, besting nine other past champions for the title. Chef McPhail was the executive chef at Commander’s Palace in New Orleans when he was named the 2009 King of Louisiana Seafood at the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. For the fourth year, the event was held at the Cajundome Convention Center in conjunction with the Taste of EatLafayette.