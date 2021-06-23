Jim Crow Statue Pre-trial Meeting Seeks To Clarify The Judicial Process

LAFAYETTE - A scheduled pre-trial hearing concerning the legality of an injunction that prevents removal of the Jim Crow Gen. Alfred Mouton statue takes place 1p.m., Thursday, June 24. Supporting their memorandum is a motion filed by the legal team of Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory, which argues that the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) have no legal say in the removal of this Jim Crow statue from in front of the former Lafayette Parish Courthouse.