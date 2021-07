As our lives become busier and busier, eating well becomes harder and harder. Preparing a healthy, nutrient-rich meal can be time- and labor-intensive, to say nothing of expensive. That's why there's been such a surge in popularity among meal replacement powders, shakes, and drinks. These products make it quick and easy to get the nutrients you need, and also make it easy to choose plant-based protein powder options. As you look for the best plant-based meal replacement, we've put together a few products to consider.