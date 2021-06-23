Is Runaways Canceled? Fan-Favorite Missing from Marvel Solicits

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool disrupted the natural order of the comics "journalism" business by publishing the full Marvel solicitations earlier than anyone else. "Pip… pip…" whispered a breathless Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston after everything he went through to get his hands on the pages from Marvel Previews. The details of Rich's adventure are best let for another day, but suffice to say it involved a daring infiltration of Marvel's corporate headquarters while disguised as a potted plant, a lunch hour spent hiding under the desk of a clueless Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, who Bleeding Cool can exclusively confirm did in fact remove his shoes mere centimeters from Rich's sensitive sniffer, that felt like an eternity, and a high-stakes samurai sword battle with CB Cebulski on the rooftops of New York City. The point is, Bleeding Cool published the solicits early and Marvel will surely rush them out to other sites soon. But before that happens, Bleeding Cool's dutiful readers — The Richbronies — have made a shocking discovery in the comment section. One title is missing from the Marvel September solicitations. And that title is Runaways.