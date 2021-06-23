Ontario Recreation District will be hosting a youth outdoor volleyball camp this upcoming week, June 28-July 2.

ONTARIO — Next week, the Ontario Recreation District will be hosting a youth outdoor volleyball camp for the kindergarten through eighth-grade age groups. The camp will run from June 28 through July 2, and will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m, with the kindergarten through fourth grade age group time from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., and fifth- through eighth-grade age group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The volleyball camp will take place at Lion’s Park, next to the splash park and Rec District offices.