New Takuroku Releases

TAKU SUGIMOTO – G MAJOR (2, 3, 5, 7 / III, IV, V) / VII / G MAJOR (2, 3, 5, 7 / III, IV, V) Taku Sugimoto is one of our favourite guitarists. Having cut teeth in Japan’s underground scene in the 1990’s, he has gone on to sculpt his distinct brand of elliptical guitar playing, a kind of ultra-minimalism akin to the work of the Wandelweiser collective. As Bruce Russell of the Dead C has written, “Sugimoto is perhaps the pre-eminent stylist on the guitar … He brings a golden glow to every session he partakes in, having abandoned amped up noise in favour of a much more introspective and calligraphic style of play.” He has collaborated with other Japanese musicians involved in the Onkyo movement, such as Sachiko M, Toshimaru Nakamura and Otomo Yoshihide. He has also collaborated with musicians from European free improvisation scenes, notably trombonist Radu Malfatti and guitarist Keith Rowe.