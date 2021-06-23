New Takuroku Releases

Cancel
TAKU SUGIMOTO – G MAJOR (2, 3, 5, 7 / III, IV, V) / VII / G MAJOR (2, 3, 5, 7 / III, IV, V) Taku Sugimoto is one of our favourite guitarists. Having cut teeth in Japan’s underground scene in the 1990’s, he has gone on to sculpt his distinct brand of elliptical guitar playing, a kind of ultra-minimalism akin to the work of the Wandelweiser collective. As Bruce Russell of the Dead C has written, “Sugimoto is perhaps the pre-eminent stylist on the guitar … He brings a golden glow to every session he partakes in, having abandoned amped up noise in favour of a much more introspective and calligraphic style of play.” He has collaborated with other Japanese musicians involved in the Onkyo movement, such as Sachiko M, Toshimaru Nakamura and Otomo Yoshihide. He has also collaborated with musicians from European free improvisation scenes, notably trombonist Radu Malfatti and guitarist Keith Rowe.

News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Jazmine Sullivan Releasing New Song “Tragic” This Week

Jazmine Sullivan is releasing a new single called “Tragic” on Thursday (June 24). The singer and songwriter broke the news earlier today with a teaser clip she posted on Instagram. The video finds Sullivan chatting with her friends about sex—an extension of the conversational theme surrounding her last album, Heaux Tales. “Continuing the conversation around Heaux Tales with some of my dope friends, old and new,” she wrote in her post. Find it below.
MusicMySanAntonio

Atomic Skunk Releases new album, Wisdom of the Sun

NOVATO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 20, 2021. Atomic Skunk Releases new album, Wisdom of the Sun. San Francisco Bay Area based electronic musician Rich Brodsky, aka Atomic Skunk, releases a new album entitled Wisdom of the Sun on Friday, June 18, 2021. The album features 8 all new original tracks. From the opening sounds of Mother Nature at the beginning of Ostara, to the closing sounds of Mother Gaia at the end of Litha, Wisdom of the Sun, the 7th Atomic Skunk album, is a High Vibrational Musical Journey of Light and Love.
Musicwfpk.org

Garbage release new video for “The Creeps”

Garbage have shared another new video from their recently released album, No Gods No Masters. Just like previously released tracks, “Wolves” and “The Men Who Rule The World”, the video for “The Creeps” was directed by Chilean animator Javi MiAmor and features singer Shirley Manson with some very strange visuals.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Releases New Teaser Video For 'Solstice'

Mere weeks after bringing the sunshine with her sunny, summertime bop “Solar Power,” Lorde is yet again drawing inspiration from Mother Nature for her follow-up track, which may be called “Solstice.” This went down on Sunday (June 20), as she quietly released a teaser clip for what looks like another visual on her website.
Music101 WIXX

Bastille releases new song, “Distorted Light Beam”

Bastille has premiered a new song called “Distorted Light Beam.”. The tune, which was co-written and co-produced by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, is meant to reflect “dancing through some twisted, euphoric, futuristic club space.”. “It’s a song about limitless possibilities — which isn’t something any of us actually have in real...
MusicPunknews.org

Colleen Green to release new album

Colleen Green has announced her first new studio album since 2015. (she has released a few EPS and a Blink-182 covers tape since then). The new album is called Cool and it's out September 10 via Hardly Art. She worked with producer Gordon Raphael on the record. You can see the first video, "I wanna be a dog" and the tracklist below.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Tyler, The Creator Releases New Song & Video ‘WUSYANAME’

This Friday, Tyler, The Creator is set to release a new project called CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. So far, we’ve heard the single ‘LUMBERJACK‘, a snippet of ‘SIDE STREET’, ‘MOMMA TALK‘ and now ‘WUSYANAME’. Tyler releases the new song, or at least part of it, with an accompanying...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Haiku Salut Release New Album In August

Highly acclaimed experimental trio Haiku Salut release their fifth album The Hill, The Light, The Ghost on Friday 27th August through Secret Name Records. It marks another stark departure sonically for the Derbyshire based trio, whose fusion of electronica, folk, lo-fi and avant garde indiepop sets them out as one of the unique bands to emerge from the experimental underground in recent years.
MusicEffingham Radio

Morgan Evans Releases New Single

Morgan Evans has released a brand new single called “Love Is Real.” He co-wrote the song, which speaks to the simple but beautiful moments that stitch life and people together. Morgan said, “Whenever I go into a studio and the band starts playing, and a song goes from this acoustic...
Celebritiesmixmag.net

​Tirzah is releasing a new album, ‘Colourgrade’

Tirzah is dropping her second studio album, ‘Colourgrade’, this October. The new record from the British singer follows her 2018 LP and debut album ‘Devotion’, which received global critical acclaim. The album will drop via Domino on October 1 this year. Read this next: Tirzah is back with new music...
Musicuncrazed.com

Beabadoobee And The 1975 Release New Ep

Beabadoobee and The 1975 drop EP ‘Our extended play‘ consisting of four songs; ‘Last Day On Earth’, ‘Cologne’, ‘Animal Noises’, and ‘He Gets Me So High‘. Beabadoobee, otherwise known as Bea, is a 21 year old singer-songwriter who grew up in London. At age 20 she built an army of Gen-Z fans with her indie-pop records. She gathered hundreds of thousands of streams with her hit song ‘Coffee‘ in a matter of days.
Obituariesavantmusicnews.com

Burton Greene Profiled in Memorium

Burton Greene, who forged a language for free improvisation on piano in the 1960s, later bringing an avant-garde sensibility to klezmer music, died on Monday. He was 84. ESP-Disk, which released his groundbreaking 1966 debut, Burton Greene Quartet, announced his death on social media without giving a cause. Greene had been living in Amsterdam, mainly on a houseboat, for more than 50 years — and while he created new music at a steady clip, he made only occasional return visits to the United States.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Yammerer Release New Single Today

Experimental post-punk outfit Yammerer release their second new single of 2021 today in the shape of “Tell Me What The Ancient Astronaut Theorists Believe”. The follow-up to “The Beachgoer” which came out in March, “Tell Me What The Ancient Astronaut Theorists Believe” will also be on the band’s forthcoming as-yet untitled debut LP.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Harmonic Series 1/6 is Out

I interview Sasu Ripatti, a Finnish sound artist with a variety of distinctive projects under different monikers though perhaps best known for his work as Vladislav Delay. Over video chat, we talk about wilderness and silence, frustrations around extramusical trappings and the value of music, hip hop, collaborations, writing, and always changing, challenging, exploring in his practice.
Musicedmidentity.com

Defected London Drops Insane Lineup for Upcoming Edition

Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Low Steppa, Horse Meat Disco, John Summit, and more will be taking the stage at Defected London. If there’s one brand in the house music scene that has truly kept the vibes alive, even in the face of the pandemic, it’s Defected. While the renowned tastemakers and party-throwers might’ve been forced to transition to the virtual world for the past year, they did so in style with a flurry of livestreams and specially curated events. Now, as the world begins to re-open, Defected has set its sights on getting everyone back to dancing with their forthcoming edition of Defected London.
Musicallkpop.com

BLACKPINK releases new concept teaser of Rosé for upcoming Japanese release of 'THE ALBUM'

BLACKPINK has just released their new teaser for the Japanese release of 'THE ALBUM.' This time featuring, Rosé. Here we can see Rosé looking refined and elegant. She stares directly into the camera, showing her full charisma. The video uses flashing effects and gently moves the photo around before it cuts to black. The release date then pops on the screen. The snippet of music used here is 'Lovesick Girls.'
Musicthisis50.com

DANTZ Releases Hot New Single “Good Good”

Based in both Japan and the US, DANTZ is a striving artist in the music industry looking to take his career up a notch. Previously he has had a lot of success in the music world, landing him performances in the US, Spain, Croatia, and a handful of other countries as well. Looking to build off his solid base that he has laid down, DANTZ is putting in overtime to get to the next level. Recently he released a new single titled “Good Good,” and it is a step in the right direction.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Colin Marston – Symphony (2020; Bandcamp); Raphael Weinroth-Browne – Worlds Within Live (2021; Bandcamp)

In the right hands, combining classical music with heavy metal can be a wonderful thing. I’ll admit a soft spot for the “classical with a rock band” versions of Nightwish songs, as well as Triptykon’s recent “live with a full orchestra recording.” Here we have two solo recordings that take the classical-metal marriage in different directions. Both composer/performers are well-versed in these genres and blend them in interesting ways.
Entertainmentallaboutjazz.com

Various: Journeys In Modern Jazz: Britain (1965-1972)

As British jazz in 2021 reaches domestic and international audiences of unprecedented size, so record companies are being emboldened to open up their archives and reissue long-buried treasures. So, too, are new labels being formed to make available recordings which have not previously been released, but which have survived in the tape libraries of the musicians who recorded them—or, in some cases, the libraries of their surviving family members.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Thomas Harpole releases new single, "Headlights"

CRASH! Thomas Harpole's new single “Headlights” is a collision of Funk, Latin, Cuban, and Jazz sounds that you would hear walking down the streets of Havana, Cuba on a Friday night. "I took a trip to Cuba and there was music everywhere. Not only that, but amazing energy and smiles and sounds that I wanted to capture in a song." Making the song was no easy feat either, according to Harpole. "It took 300 audio tracks to make this, along with 12 musicians, 16 instruments, 3 video cameras, 800 shots we had to edit down, and about 100 hours of work between studio time and production... we swung for the fence!"