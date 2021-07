If you are tired of getting no one on the phone at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office, good news, they are now open for in person appointments. When COVID-19 first hit and many Michiganders had to seek out unemployment benefits, there were nightmare stories about people calling for hours for weeks on end to never get a human on the phone. As a result, many people in West Michigan were unable to get the benefits they earned or had to wait an extremely long time to get the benefits they have earned.