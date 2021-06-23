Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sedin twins rejoin Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to GM

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0uMU_0ad0Pc1s00

The Vancouver Canucks welcomed Daniel and Henrik Sedin back to the organization Tuesday as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning.

The 40-year-old twins, two of the most accomplished players in franchise history, will support all areas of the team’s hockey operations. That includes player evaluation and development, working with staff and coaches at AHL Abbotsford and helping out with scouting, the draft, free agency and trades.

“Henrik and Daniel’s hockey intellect and experience is exceptional,” said Benning. “We’ve had an open line of communication since they retired as players. They are students of the game, eager to learn, who will make valuable contributions and strengthen our staff. We are very pleased to add their knowledge and passion for the game and have them begin the next stage of their careers with us.”

Henrik was the 2009-10 Hart Trophy winner and served as the Canucks’ team captain from 2010-18. He holds the franchise records for games played (1,330), assists (830) and points (1,070).

“We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the team we care so much about,” he said. “The province and the fans care deeply about this team. As we’ve said, being part of the Canucks family has been the best time in our lives. It is an honor to be back, and we will do everything we can to learn and contribute to the success of this team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPUGA_0ad0Pc1s00 Also Read:
Vancouver Canucks sign 2019 first-rounder Vasily Podkolzin

Daniel set the franchise records for goals (393), power-play goals (138) and game-winning goals (138).

“When we retired, we always thought we’d like to be involved in the business side of hockey one day,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn, but we are excited and ready for the opportunity. This team has some of the best young players in the NHL and we want to do everything we can to support the group and achieve our goals.”

Vancouver retired the numbers for Daniel (No. 22) and Henrik (No. 33) on Feb. 12, 2020. They were the second and third picks of the 1999 NHL Draft out of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, and played 17 seasons with the Canucks before they both retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Gunnarsson
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Henrik Sedin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ahl Abbotsford#Nhl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Report: Canucks to announce Sedin twins joining management tomorrow

Early in the offseason, rumours began to swirl about Daniel and Henrik Sedin joining the Vancouver Canucks organization in a management capacity. Today, Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali – The Team reported that the announcement should be coming tomorrow. “This has been long anticipated, it came out about two...
NHLTimes Daily

Henrik and Daniel Sedin joining Canucks front office

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel and Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver Canucks to work in the front office. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Why Sedins’ return should have genuine impact on Canucks organization

VANCOUVER — The most immediate benefit the Vancouver Canucks reap by repatriating Henrik and Daniel Sedin is the integrity and goodwill carried by the iconic former players. But the twins’ intelligence, keen understanding about team dynamics and culture, their selflessness and ability to connect and communicate within the organization should lead to genuine impact as the Sedins learn on the job as special advisors to Canucks general manager Jim Benning.
NHLtheahl.com

Sedins join Canucks’ hockey operations department

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will join the team’s hockey operations department as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning. As part of their responsibilities, the Sedins will work collaboratively with Vancouver’s AHL staff and coaches in Abbotsford, supporting Benning and assistant general managers John Weisbrod and Chris Gear.
NHLtheahl.com

Sedins ready to help develop future Canucks in Abbotsford

Several details for the Vancouver Canucks’ new AHL club in Abbotsford, B.C., are still to come, but their top affiliate certainly will have star power. The Canucks announced this week that long-time stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin have joined the organization’s hockey operations department. A portion of the twins’ new portfolio will include working with Abbotsford. The Canucks announced in May that they are bringing their AHL affiliate close to home, starting with the 2021-22 season.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: Henrik Sedin joins Sportsnet 650 radio to talk new role

The Vancouver Canucks are going all out to introduce the newest members of their front office. On Tuesday afternoon, after a month of speculation and curiosity, the organization finally released an official statement, naming Henrik and Daniel Sedin as Special Advisors to the General Manager. On Wednesday morning, the twins,...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks Expansion Draft Trade Targets: 4 Hurricanes that could bolster Vancouver’s depth

In some ways, the Carolina Hurricanes were the anti-thesis of the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21. That might be a little harsh, but nearly everything went right for Carolina this season. Their defence continued to be one of the league’s best, they boasted one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, and their starting goaltender of the future became their starter of the present in Alex Nedeljkovich.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Ken Priestlay on Dave Hakstol named head coach for Kraken, Sedin's new role with Canucks

Bik & The Boss: Ryan Johnson confirmed as Abbotsford GM. Bik and CMac discuss Ryan Johnson being hired as the new Abbotsford AHL franchise’s GM and what impacts the hiring of the Sedin’s and the AHL affiliates move to Abby will have on the Canucks. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & […]
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Draft Rankings, Schedule, Sedins

The NHL Entry Draft is right around the corner and rankings, mock drafts and scouting reports continue to pile up. The Buffalo Sabres have the first-overall pick once again and another defenseman is at the top of most lists. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic released his full draft board today and like most other scouts, has University of Michigan star Owen Power at the top. The 6’6″ Power recently won a gold medal at the World Championship and is almost certainly going to be the first player selected next month.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Kevin Woodley on Canucks adding the Sedins, Fleury or Lehner in Game 6

June. 24: Hour 2 – How does Edler fit into the Canucks blueline. Dan, Sat and Randip discuss the Canucks blueline next year and where Alex Edler fits into it. Also, Kris Abbot shares the best bets of the week. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Iain MacIntyre: Sedins 'bring instant boost of credibility and integrity' to the Canucks

June. 24: Hour 2 – How does Edler fit into the Canucks blueline. Dan, Sat and Randip discuss the Canucks blueline next year and where Alex Edler fits into it. Also, Kris Abbot shares the best bets of the week. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLchatsports.com

Wake With Elias: The Sedins’ Start

Sedins have everything to learn about NHL management. But they know culture and Canucks will benefit from their influence. Daniel: “We care about this team, care about the people that work here. That’s the No. 1 reason, the only reason, we came.” https://t.co/S2HiEUIjoP— Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) June 23, 2021. GM...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Jeff Paterson on Daniel, Henrik Sedin new roles with Canucks, Montreal-Vegas series

Greg Wyshynski on Nassau Coliseum's charm, officials lack of accountability. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski joined Mike and Jason to talk about the Nassau Coliseum's legacy, the cross-check on Kucherov and the ongoing missed calls by officials during playoffs. Listen. Jim Benning on the Sedins new role with the Canucks, winning culture...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: 3 takeaways from the Sedins’ first media availability in new roles

Henrik and Daniel Sedin, arguably the two greatest Vancouver Canucks’ players of all time, are finally returning to the organization. On Tuesday afternoon, the team released an official statement, naming the twins as Special Advisors in the Hockey Operations Department. On Wednesday, the franchise’s all-time points leader and all-time goals leader, alongside General Manager Jim Benning, spoke to media for the first time in their new positions.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Your Vancouver Canucks Expansion Draft protection list

Hello, and welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet that Seattle couldn’t poach if they tried. Speaking of which, sometimes there are questions so obvious that we forget to ask them in our little weekly corner here. And that’s definitely the case when it comes to the 2021 Expansion Draft, now less than a month away.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks plan on talking to pending UFA defenseman Alex Edler soon. Mark Stow, Edler’s agent: “Alex loves Vancouver, certainly the desire is to return. I am looking forward to the call.”. Rick Dhaliwal: Ray Ferraro on Donnie & Dhali on the Canucks: “They have a good...