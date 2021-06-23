Sedin twins rejoin Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to GM

The Vancouver Canucks welcomed Daniel and Henrik Sedin back to the organization Tuesday as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning.

The 40-year-old twins, two of the most accomplished players in franchise history, will support all areas of the team’s hockey operations. That includes player evaluation and development, working with staff and coaches at AHL Abbotsford and helping out with scouting, the draft, free agency and trades.

“Henrik and Daniel’s hockey intellect and experience is exceptional,” said Benning. “We’ve had an open line of communication since they retired as players. They are students of the game, eager to learn, who will make valuable contributions and strengthen our staff. We are very pleased to add their knowledge and passion for the game and have them begin the next stage of their careers with us.”

Henrik was the 2009-10 Hart Trophy winner and served as the Canucks’ team captain from 2010-18. He holds the franchise records for games played (1,330), assists (830) and points (1,070).

“We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the team we care so much about,” he said. “The province and the fans care deeply about this team. As we’ve said, being part of the Canucks family has been the best time in our lives. It is an honor to be back, and we will do everything we can to learn and contribute to the success of this team.”

Daniel set the franchise records for goals (393), power-play goals (138) and game-winning goals (138).

“When we retired, we always thought we’d like to be involved in the business side of hockey one day,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn, but we are excited and ready for the opportunity. This team has some of the best young players in the NHL and we want to do everything we can to support the group and achieve our goals.”

Vancouver retired the numbers for Daniel (No. 22) and Henrik (No. 33) on Feb. 12, 2020. They were the second and third picks of the 1999 NHL Draft out of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, and played 17 seasons with the Canucks before they both retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

–Field Level Media

