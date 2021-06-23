Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Joe Biden Might Send You a Stimulus Check You Have to Pay Back

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 10 days ago

Trevor Filseth

Child Tax Credit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Boaog_0ad0PaGQ00

Families that receive their checks must be careful not to spend them all at once, so they have some money left over when it comes time to pay taxes in April.

Joe Biden Might Send You a Stimulus Check You Have to Pay Back

Starting on July 15 and continuing until December, more than 36 million American families – representing just under 90 percent of all children nationwide – will begin to receive monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child. The payments, part of President Biden’s increased Child Tax Credit scheme, will be sent out once a month for six months, arriving on or near the 15th of every month; this payment scheme has led the new credit to be described as a series of miniature stimulus checks .

However, there is a big difference between the Child Tax Credit and the previous stimulus checks: the stimulus checks were not considered tax-deductible, while the Child Tax Credit is. In other words, the total amount that you receive from the Child Tax Credit – $3000 or $3600 per child, per year – is added to your income for the year 2021 when you pay your taxes in April 2022. Depending on your tax bracket, this means that you will likely receive several hundred additional dollars in taxes when it comes time to file in April.

Don’t be too disappointed – if nothing else is clear, it is certain that you’ll still come out ahead on the deal. However, at the same time, families that receive their checks must be careful not to spend them all at once, so they have some money left over when it comes time to pay taxes in April. The pandemic has been tough for Americans; even before it began, nearly half were unable to afford an unexpected $500 bill. While the Biden administration has implemented some programs to help this, large swaths of America remain in dire straits.

Still, if you can spare the cash immediately, one of the easiest and most hassle-free ways to keep from being surprised in April is simply to opt out of the monthly checks from the IRS. By going to the agency’s website and entering your information into an (as yet unreleased) portal, the IRS will not send you its advance checks from July through December, instead offering you the payment as one lump sum when it comes time to file (and making paying taxes on it seem comparatively easier). While this means you won’t have any payments for another ten months, if you never had it in the first place, you’re unlikely to miss it.

More from The National Interest Mark Your Calendars: Child Tax Credit Payments Are Coming Child Tax Credit 'Stimulus Payments': Here's What to Expect
$3600 'Stimulus Check' Coming: Are You Eligible For The Child Tax Credit?

Finally, if you are in trouble economically, there are a number of other resources that the Biden administration has made available. If you are a homeowner, for instance, you can apply for a piece of the Biden administration’s $10 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund .

Trevor Filseth is a current and foreign affairs writer for The National Interest.

Image: Reuters

Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Stimulus Money#The Child Tax Credit#Americans#Homeowner Assistance Fund#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Data Reveals Who Received $1,400 Stimulus Checks!

There is a major update regarding your 3rd stimulus check across the US. The data revealed by the IRS shows the details of the people who have received their 3rd stimulus check. There are eligibility criteria to these stimulus payments given by the IRS. However, the data clearly shows the number of people who have income levels equal to or above $200,000 in AGI who received this third stimulus payment.
POTUSNBC News

Child tax credit checks will start arriving this month, Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden highlighted that many parents will begin getting checks in the mail this month under the new child tax credit as he seized on a strong jobs report to argue his economic policies are working. As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved in...
Income TaxCNET

Will you get a child tax credit payment July 15? 3 ways to find out

Still not sure if you qualify for the child tax credit payments that are arriving July 15? No problem -- there are a few IRS online tools that you can use to see if you're eligible. While the vast majority of US households with kids will get the benefit, your eligibility is decided based on your income and your kids' ages.
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued earlier this month. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Feds zero in on Roger Stone's "shady" condo purchase

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone is yet again in the crosshairs of the Department of Justice, this time over after a questionable mortgage deal that is the centerpiece of an ongoing civil case which alleges he owes millions in back taxes. "The government's complaint lays out a complicated scheme. It...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Biden approval stands steady at 60 percent

A majority of voters approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Sixty percent of registered voters in the June 29-30 survey approve of Biden's job performance, down slightly from 61 percent in last month's poll. Forty percent of respondents said they disapprove...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden polls horribly on his handling of rising crime

Americans are giving President Biden dismal ratings on his handling of rising crime, a new poll found. The ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday morning revealed that just 38 percent of Americans approve of the 46th commander-in-chief’s response to recent crime spikes nationwide. On the other side, 48 percent said...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump Is Preparing for the Worst

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked. “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”. “Friends,” said Mike. “I had a lot of friends.”. Like Hemingway’s Mike Campbell, the Trump Organization is confronting troubles that accumulated gradually and have coalesced suddenly. And once again, friends are at the bottom of it.