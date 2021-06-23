Cancel
Religion

Pope Francis Shakes Hands with Spider-Man

TMZ.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis may be a superhero in the Catholic church, but he came face-to-face with a guy who's a hero to children everywhere ... including kids in hospitals he visits to cheer them up. The Pope met with an amazing young man dressed in a full Spider-Man suit Wednesday in...

www.tmz.com
Sergio Mattarella
Pope Francis
#Vatican City#Catholic#The Daily Bugle#Italian
