No vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for DuSable as City Council adjourns amid fight over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new Law Department nominee

Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th, has a heated exchange with Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a City Council meeting on June 23, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

Aldermen on Wednesday temporarily derailed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s appointment of a new top city lawyer over the Law Department’s treatment of Anjanette Young in her lawsuit over an infamous botched police raid.

The spat again delayed an expected vote on a plan to rename Chicago’s storied Lake Shore Drive in honor of the city’s Black founder, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable .

When the City Council began the usually ceremonial process of considering Lightfoot’s nomination of Celia Meza as corporation counsel, Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez announced he and South Side Ald. Jeanette Taylor would be deferring the action “in light of everything going on with Anjanette Young.”

Asked later why he took the step, Lopez, 15th, referred to an order he and Taylor, 20th, introduced last year instructing the Law Department “to terminate any and all efforts against” Young and her lawyers, and to “immediately negotiate” to end legal action related to Young.

Young and her attorney last week ripped Lightfoot and the Law Department for what they said was a lack of progress in both Young’s lawsuit and reforms to the Police Department.

Rather than wait another month to consider the Meza appointment at the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Lightfoot shortly thereafter adjourned the council until Friday to do so then.

The meeting’s ending was chaotic, featuring Lightfoot having a heated argument with Taylor in the wings of council chambers and various aldermen arguing with the mayor about proper procedure to reconvene Friday.

After the meeting, Taylor elaborated on her argument with Lightfoot. Taylor said the mayor told her she was “cutting out a woman of color” by blocking Meza’s appointment, which Taylor disputed.

“This was not about this appointment. This was about their mistreatment of Ms. Young,” Taylor said. “I’ve said to her and I’ll say to you all, ever since we’ve been in a global pandemic and (Lightfoot) got this ultimate power, she doesn’t feel like she has to work with us, and that is not how this is going to work. I’m not for it. I’m going to stand up for Ms. Young.”

Taylor also said she told the mayor, “Don’t talk to me like I’m a child.”

The deferral doesn’t practically change anything for the Law Department. Meza will continue as the city’s acting top lawyer until the next meeting, when she’ll surely be confirmed. But the move by Lopez and Taylor is a sharp symbolic rebuke to the mayor and her Law Department.

The delay in passing the Meza nomination was carried out by two aldermen who have been staunch Lightfoot opponents. Still, the flap over the appointment highlighted the difficulty the mayor has had maintaining control over the City Council and, more broadly, in establishing trust with other officials.

Local politicians and state lawmakers frequently complain the mayor’s office isn’t in touch or responsive. Lightfoot was unable to stop state legislators from passing an elected school board bill she opposes and has struggled to translate her political goals into policy wins.

Mayoral allies and aldermen lamented the lack of discipline Lightfoot showed by approaching Taylor, which led to an embarrassing public confrontation. The move, though, was not unusual for Lightfoot, whose combativeness has been a staple of her administration. Last year, for instance, Lightfoot mixed it up with an education activist outside a Far North Side polling place over a Cook County judge’s retention. The mayor approached the activist and stuck her finger in her face outside a polling place, repeatedly telling her, “You’ve got your facts wrong.”

For her part, Lightfoot released a statement late in the afternoon claiming that “a small group of Aldermen brazenly created a spectacle and did a disservice to their constituents, instead of raising their concerns through the appropriate forum.”

Before Lightfoot cut the meeting short Wednesday, aldermen approved Lightfoot’s nomination of Annette Nance-Holt to become the first Black woman to lead the Chicago Fire Department.

The abrupt ending to the meeting, however, prevented aldermen from an expected vote on the controversial plan to rename Lake Shore Drive for DuSable .

The DuSable ordinance is instead set to be considered Friday.

After the original DuSable ordinance got temporarily blocked by opponents during a tense meeting in May , two different alternate plans were in the works in the hours before Wednesday’s City Council meeting: a possible compromise to redub the iconic stretch of pavement “DuSable Lake Shore Drive,” and another to rename Millennium Park for the explorer of Haitian descent.

Lightfoot’s own idea to name the downtown Riverwalk and a nearby park for DuSable didn’t have the votes to scuttle the ordinance proposing renaming Lake Shore Drive “Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Drive.” So the mayor’s administration instead worked on the compromise “DuSable Lake Shore Drive,” and proposed packaging it with the Riverwalk idea.

South Side Ald. David Moore, 17th, who sponsored the plan to rename the road that got stalled last month, initially said he might consider the compromise. But supporters of his Lake Shore Drive plan opposed the idea, and Moore said he didn’t think the eleventh-hour offer from Lightfoot was made in good faith.

“We’ve been working on this for two years, and you beat a person down, then say you want to compromise at the last minute? That’s not real compromise,” Moore said.

Lightfoot has said many people are opposed to renaming Lake Shore Drive for DuSable, calling the current name “one of the most iconic assets the city has. When you say Lake Shore Drive, people know you’re talking about Chicago, and I think that’s very important.”

Moore argues giving DuSable such a lofty honor would be a unique way to bring the city together, and to show kids like those from his overwhelmingly Black ward greater possibilities in their lives.

jebyrne@chicagotribune.com

gpratt@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @_johnbyrne

Twitter @royalpratt