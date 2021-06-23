Cancel
Fire in the Loop leads to evacuation of Citibank, government office building

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
 10 days ago

One woman was taken to a hospital and others sheltered in place and later were assisted out of the Citibank building in the Loop following an early morning fire, officials said.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to 69 W. Washington St. at 2:14 a.m. for a report of a fire in the bank lobby. The building also houses numerous local and state government service offices, including the Cook County Clerk, an Illinois Department of Human Services location, Cook County Adult Probation and the “Chicago Loop Express” location of the Secretary of State’s office.

Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez said a still and box alarm, as well as an emergency medical services Plan One — which automatically dispatches five ambulances to the scene — were called because the building is a high-rise.

“There was apparently a fire in the lobby of Citibank,” Hernandez said. “We extinguished it with one line and had it secured at 2:33 (a.m.), so just about 15 minutes later.”

A 57-year-old woman was taken for an evaluation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, he said.

“She had a medical condition, she wasn’t injured in the fire,” Hernandez said.

Officials said there were numerous people working in the building at that hour, but Hernandez did not have an exact count.

“Some of them sheltered in place for a time and then we evacuated Citibank,” he said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available and it was not clear when the building would reopen.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews

