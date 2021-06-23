Cancel
The New Porsche 911 GTS Could Be the Just-Right 911

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turbo and GT3 versions of the Porsche 911 are outstanding. But if we were constructing our ideal 911, it would be a Goldilocks version. We'd want something a cut above the base Carrera model, with sportier features and a bit more power. But we'd want something that was still comfortable to daily drive and doesn't go full-on track beast. Porsche just announced plans to build that exact vehicle for the current generation, the 911 GTS, a revival of the trim that appeared in the last two generations.

