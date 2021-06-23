Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Miner Teck Resources Clears Key RS Rating Benchmark

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, BRIAN ARTHURS
Investor's Business Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeck Resources (TECK) hit an important technical milestone on Wednesday, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 82, up from 79 the day before. Over 100 years of market history shows that the stocks that go on to make the biggest gains often have an 80 or better RS Rating as they begin their biggest climbs.

www.investors.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Mining#Relative Price#Teck#Rs Rating#Ibd#The Mining Metal Ores#Mesabi Trust#Msb#Freeport Mcmoran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Petroteq Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 8,913 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy 5 of the S&P 500's Worst-Performing June Stocks?

Good stocks are better buys when they've been beaten down, but not all beaten-down stocks are good buys. That's the conundrum investors are facing with several constituents of the S&P 500 index right now. Whereas the index itself gained another 2.2% in June, some of the index's stocks fell by double digits. Are these steep sell-offs buying opportunities or a glimpse of what's to come?
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.15.
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Lululemon, L Brands Lead 5 Stocks From Hot Group Near Buy Points

Lululemon stock, American Eagle (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN), L Brands (LB) and Children's Place (PLCE) are top retail stocks to watch this week, working on bases or nearing buy points. Apparel retailers are rising as consumers shift spending to clothing, as the pandemic eases. As they return to movies, restaurants...
CarsInvestor's Business Daily

Advance Auto Parts Sees RS Rating Climb To 72 As Used Car Sales Grow

On Friday, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 68 to 72. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies market leadership with...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Building A Base, CF Industries Sees RS Rating Jump To 82

On Thursday, CF Industries (CF) got a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 79 to 82. It's an important step since history shows that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating of over 80 in the early stages of their moves. CF Industries is building a...
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

ConocoPhillips Earns RS Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Threshold

On Thursday, ConocoPhillips (COP) got an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 80 to 83. History shows that the market's biggest winners typically have an RS Rating north of 80 in the early stages of their moves. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Herman Miller Inc Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 84 RS Rating

Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 79 to 84 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures market leadership with a 1 (worst) to...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Teck Resources

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) on Tuesday, setting a price target of C$35, which is approximately 22.47% above the present share price of $23.04. Crittenden expects Teck Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF) Ltd on Tuesday, setting a price target of C$36, which is approximately 26.02% above the present share price of $23.03. Crittenden expects First Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Minerals Ltd to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for...
Boise, IDInvestor's Business Daily

Micron Stock RS Rating Hits 76 Amid Outstanding Earnings; Street Yawns

On Wednesday, Boise, Idaho-based memory-chip maker Micron Technology reported a 129% jump in earnings per share, to $1.88. Revenue surged 36% to $7.42 billion. Both topped the Street's consensus estimates. However, Micron stock fell nearly 6% Thursday, which some analysts say reflects concerns that rising inflation will impact the chipmaker. Still, on Thursday the stock Relative Strength Rating for Micron Technology (MU) jumped to 76, up from 69 the day before.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Brunswick Sails Closer To RS Rating Benchmark

Brunswick (BC) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 70 to 73 Wednesday -- a welcome improvement, but still shy of the 80 or higher score you prefer to see. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Varonis Systems Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 83 RS Rating

Varonis Systems (VRNS) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, rising from 80 to 83. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating measures share price movement with a 1 (worst)...