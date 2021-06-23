Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “A Dream With a Baseball Player” and Announces New Tour Dates
Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster is releasing her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, this Friday via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared the album’s horn-backed “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” via a video for it. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. The song is about Webster’s teenage crush on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Webster later met him when she was invited to sing at a Braves game in 2019. Swinsky directed the music video. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.www.undertheradarmag.com