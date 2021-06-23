Half Waif Shares New Song “Horse Racing”

Since the label that released his first album, 2019’s blend of shoegaze and britpop Through A Coil, fell apart, Los Angeles producer/songwriter Chris Adams (aka Pendant) has been teasing his new album, which, per a press release, “connects ‘90s house and rave music with hip-hop, shoegaze and pop.” Tuesday, he announced that he’s signed to Saddle Creek Records, known for releasing music by Big Thief and Spirit of the Beehive, and he’s released a new song, “Blood Rite.” Embracing a diverse palette of synths, stuttering drums and other electronic elements, Adams delivers a mighty blend of elements that make synth-pop and rave music so divine, all while working within the realm of introspection. At times feeling like Justice and at times a bit like Crystal Castles, Pendant captures the magic that made both stand out.