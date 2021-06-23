Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Half Waif Shares New Song “Horse Racing”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf Waif (aka Nandi Rose) is releasing a new album, Mythopoetics, on July 9 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Horse Racing.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates. The song was written at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rose had this to...

www.undertheradarmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Horses#Washington Dc#Half Waif#Bowery Ballroom#Sodium Cigarettes#Mythopoetics#Pulp Arts#Wa#Ma Sonia#Qc#Il Schubas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Musickosu.org

Half Waif, 'Sodium & Cigarettes'

As audio engineer and producer for NPR Music's Tiny Desk concert series, I've recorded a lot of bands...and I have a confession to make. When Pinegrove came to perform in late 2016, I was completely transfixed by the perfectly placed harmonies sung by Nandi Rose. Thankfully, Rose has another outlet for her unpredictable melodies: Half Waif.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Low Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video for New Song “Days Like These”

Low have announced a new album, HEY WHAT, and shared its first single, “Days Like These,” via a video for it. They have also announced some tour dates. HEY WHAT is due out September 10 via Sub Pop. Karlos Rena Ayala directed the “Days Like These” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Celebritiesundertheradarmag.com

Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “A Dream With a Baseball Player” and Announces New Tour Dates

Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster is releasing her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, this Friday via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared the album’s horn-backed “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” via a video for it. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. The song is about Webster’s teenage crush on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Webster later met him when she was invited to sing at a Braves game in 2019. Swinsky directed the music video. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “Weekend Run”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson) has shared a new song, “Weekend Run.” In it he recounts the days of the week, building up to the weekend. The single is out now via Jagjaguwar and more music from the band is expected soon. Listen to it below.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Meatbodies Announce New Album 333, Share New Song: Listen

Meatbodies, the L.A. rock band led by Chad Ubovich (of Fuzz and Mikal Cronin’s band), have announced a new album. It’s called 333 and it’s out September 3 via In the Red. Check out the Josh Erkman–directed video for the album opener “Reach for the Sunn” below. The band has also announced a tour; find those show dates below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Worsham Previews ‘Sugarcane’ EP With Charming New Song ‘Half Drunk’

Charlie Worsham described the guitar playing on his new song “Half Drunk” as “boozy, hillbilly Keith Richards.” In other words, the perfect tones to tell a story about drunkenly and spontaneously saying “I love you” to your person. The Mississippi native and longtime Nashvillian debuted “Half Drunk” on Friday, along with the announcement of a new EP. Titled Sugarcane, the project arrives July 16th.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song

Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz has announced a new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, and shared its title track. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is due out November 12 via Transgressive, his first the label. Check out “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Absolutely Free Announce First New Album in Seven Years, Share New Song “How to Paint Clouds”

Toronto’s Absolutely Free have announced a new album, Aftertouch, and shared its first single, “How to Paint Clouds,” via a video for it made with an AI system. Aftertouch is the band’s first full-length album in seven years. It is due out September 24 via Boiled Records. Check out “How to Paint Clouds” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Musicmxdwn.com

Parquet Courts Shares New 10-Minute Song “Plant Life”

New York City-based band Parquet Courts have shared their groovy new track “Plant Life” as a single from their forthcoming album. Sympathy for Life, which will be the band’s first album since their 2018 album Wide Awake, is set to be released on October 22. “Plant Life” is full of...
Musicwnypapers.com

Journey share new song 'The Way We Used To Be'

√ To headline Lollapalooza Saturday, July 31; perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday, Sept. 18. √ ‘An Evening with Journey: Official Lollapalooza Aftershow’ at Aragon Ballroom Thursday, July 29. On Thursday, Journey shared their new song, “The Way We Used To Be.” The song is the multi-Platinum band’s first new...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Employed To Serve announce new album ‘Conquering,’ share video for new song “Exist”

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve resurfaced in 2019 with a two-song single featuring "Party's Over" and a new version of "Harsh Truth," and now they've announced their fourth full-length album, Conquering, due September 17 via Spinefarm (pre-order). Vocalist Justine Jones says, "Conquering is about rising above adversity and self-doubt. We’re really excited to share our latest album, I feel it’s our best work to date. We wanted to go a more metal orientated direction with this album and see how far we could push our musical capabilities."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Mick Jenkins Shares Video for New Song “Truffles”: Watch

Mick Jenkins is back with a new song called “Truffles.” It’s produced by Monte Booker and features a visual directed by Andre Muir. Watch the quietly eerie video below. “‘Truffles’ attempts to address the idea that Blackness, no matter what, can always be weaponized,” Jenkins said in a statement. “From a young man actually committing a crime, to being somewhere we aren’t ‘supposed’ to be, to even being an agent of change in our own and other communities. It’s a statement that can be heard about Black people of all walks especially when doing something unconventional in white spaces. As complex as Fred Hampton, or as simple as moving into a nice neighborhood, we can always be viewed as ‘n---as making trouble.’”
MusicPaste Magazine

Pendant Shares New Song "Blood Rite," Signs to Saddle Creek

Since the label that released his first album, 2019’s blend of shoegaze and britpop Through A Coil, fell apart, Los Angeles producer/songwriter Chris Adams (aka Pendant) has been teasing his new album, which, per a press release, “connects ‘90s house and rave music with hip-hop, shoegaze and pop.” Tuesday, he announced that he’s signed to Saddle Creek Records, known for releasing music by Big Thief and Spirit of the Beehive, and he’s released a new song, “Blood Rite.” Embracing a diverse palette of synths, stuttering drums and other electronic elements, Adams delivers a mighty blend of elements that make synth-pop and rave music so divine, all while working within the realm of introspection. At times feeling like Justice and at times a bit like Crystal Castles, Pendant captures the magic that made both stand out.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Steve Gunn Announces New Album, Shares New Songs “Other You” and “Reflection”

Steve Gunn has announced a new album, Other You, and shared two new songs from it, title track “Other You” (via an animated video) and “Reflection.” Other You is due out August 27 via Matador. Check out “Other You” and “Reflection” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

POND Share Video for New Song “Toast”

Australian psych-rock band POND are releasing their ninth studio album, fittingly titled 9, on October 1 via Spinning Top/Secretly Distribution. Now they have shared its second single, “Toast,” via a video. Watch and listen below. According to a press release, “Toast” is about “last year’s bush fires in Australia and...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Shares Another New Song ‘On The Way’: Listen

Continuing his weekly series, Russ has decided to drop another new song tonight called ‘On The Way’. He follows the same formula as he has been doing past few weeks — letting the artwork go and asking fans to guess the title based on the depiction on it. You can always trust the Atlanta based singer-rapper with quality and of course, this doesn’t disappoint either.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Big Red Machine and Taylor Swift Share Video for New Song “Renegade”

Big Red Machine (aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner) are releasing a new album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, on August 27 via 37d03d. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Renegade,” which features guest vocals from Taylor Swift, who also features in the song’s video. It’s the album’s third single and the third single from the band in the last four days. Watch the video below.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Logic Shares New Song ‘Vaccine’: Listen

Just weeks after announcing his return to music, Logic is back with a new single titled ‘Vaccine.’ The rapper made the announcement on Wednesday, sharing the creative artwork and a caption that read “Friday.” From the looks of it, he’s also looking to drop some merch as well. Last Friday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy