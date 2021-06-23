Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nanox seeks FDA clearance for multi-source Nanox.ARC 3D system

By John R. Fischer
DOT med
 13 days ago

Nanox Imaging is pursuing clearance in the U.S. for the first version of its multi-source Nanox.ARC 3-D digital tomosynthesis system, which is equipped with multiple alternatively-switched X-ray tubes arranged around the patient to produce scans of human body parts. This month, the company submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to...

www.dotmed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Medical Imaging#Multi#Ray System#Arc#Nanox Imaging#Ge#Siemens Nuclear Medicine#Oem#Numed#Ct#Nanox Cart X Ray System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FDA
Related
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Medical Nuclear Imaging System Market Medical Devices Industry Multiplies in 2021 Top Section Players |- Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

The global Medical Nuclear Imaging System market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Medical Nuclear Imaging System market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
BusinessDOT med

Hitachi Healthcare Americas now Fujifilm Healthcare Americas

Hitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation will now go by the name, Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation following the transfer of Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging business to Fujifilm. Initiated in March in a $1.6 billion absorption-type company split deal, the transfer took place when Hitachi split off its imaging business as a separate company...
Healthhealio.com

FDA approves Keytruda for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

The FDA expanded the approval of pembrolizumab to include treatment of patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma not curable by surgery or radiation, according to the agent’s manufacturer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) — an anti-PD-1 therapy — already had been approved for treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic...
CancerMedagadget.com

Peptide Drug Conjugate Drug Design For Cancer Therapy

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:. First FDA Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate: Pepaxto (Melphalan Flufenamide) Pepaxto Clinical & Commercial Insight: Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales Forecast. Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Opportunity: US, Europe, Japan & South Korea. Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline: > 20...
Malvern, PAmassdevice.com

Siemens Healthineers wins FDA clearance for Magnetom Free.Max MR scanner

Malvern, Pa.-based Siemens Healthineers developed the High-V MR scanner to combine a 0.55 Tesla field strength with deep learning technologies and advanced image processing to broaden the range of MR clinical applications, according to a news release. The company touts the Magnetom Free.Max as the first and only 80 cm...
EconomyDOT med

RayStation 9 granted regulatory clearance in China

RaySearch announces that RayStation® 9 has been granted regulatory clearance in China – a significant growth market for RaySearch. The approval will bring notable additional features to cancer centers in the country, including Plan Explorer, Monte Carlo dose calculation for proton therapy, support for planning of Accuray Radixact® and TomoTherapy® treatment delivery systems, as well as a wide range of system-wide improvements.
HealthMedCity News

Startup gets FDA-clearance for device to treat chronic pain

Patients suffering from chronic pain often face limited options. In the past, they’ve have been doled out painkillers, tried TENS units, and are offered implantable devices as a final resort, though this is changing in the midst of the opioid epidemic. While working in research at a VA Pain Clinic,...
Healthhealio.com

Via Surgical receives FDA clearance of closed-loop suture-based fixation system

Via Surgical has announced FDA 510(k) clearance of the TissueTak tendon anchor, a closed-loop suture-based fixation system, according to a press release. The TissueTak system, which is designed for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair and augmentation, uses a suture-based anchor that attaches the patch directly to the tendon, according to the release.
HealthVentureBeat

21 ways medical digital twins will transform health care

The health care industry is starting to adopt digital twins to improve personalized medicine, health care organization performance, and new medicines and devices. Although simulations have been around for some time, today’s medical digital twins represent an important new take. These digital twins can create useful models based on information from wearable devices, omics, and patient records to connect the dots across processes that span patients, doctors, and health care organizations, as well as drug and device manufacturers.
Softwarearxiv.org

Synchronization Strategies for Multi-agent Networked Control Systems

With the advent of 21st century and increasing advancements in the field of technology and connectivity, inter-networking in real-time has achieved great importance. Distributed control and multi-agent paradigm has groped rapidly with history of big time failures of centralized systems in the past. The concepts of synchronization and network control systems have been used extensively in the near past to map, analyze and solve defined set of objectives. In this thesis, a diverse set of applications from power flow point of view are taken into consideration and modelled/analyzed using synchronization as the central theme. These systems are proposed (or assumed) to be network connected and its control has been devised accordingly. It has been shown how some examples from nature can help recreate similar dynamics synthetically and help achieve system objectives. Few of the applications of the smart world have been ascribed in the thesis and distributed control of these seen from a multi-agent perspective have been devised in order to better design and operate such systems in real-time. Synchronization happens to be the heart of all the networks, as all the agents work in tandem in order to provide to a common objective as well abide by the defined constraints. As an inflection to the work, I set up a platform for development of new distributed and fast acting control strategies for conventional as well as futuristic control systems existing/non-existing in the literature. As a major contribution of this dissertation, by combining the ideas from physics and power systems, I open up various interesting phenomena already existing in either fields to be explored for one another.
HealthMedagadget.com

Axiostat Patch gets FDA 510k clearance for Vascular Bleeding Control

Advamedica Inc., a biomaterial focused medtech startup has announced FDA 510(k) clearance of its hemostatic product, Axiostat Patch that helps control moderate to severe bleeding in vascular procedures, surgical debridement sites, puncture sites and more. Clearance granted several months ahead of the initial schedule. Launch in the United States expected...
HealthMySanAntonio

Anchora Medical Receives FDA clearance for its Su2ura® Minimally-Invasive Surgical Suturing Device

CAESAREA, Israel (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Anchora Medical, an Israel-based medical device company, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Su2ura® Approximation Device, an innovative, automated suturing device used in laparoscopic surgery, for the placement of interrupted or running stitches in soft tissue.
Healthraps.org

FDA issues draft guidance for transdermal adhesion systems

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued new draft guidance for clinical trials examining the adhesion performance of transdermal and topical delivery systems (collectively, TDS) for new drug applications. Surface area is an important variable in determining the amount of drug delivered through a TDS; adhesion performance can affect...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Rodin Cars manufactures bespoke gearbox with 3D Systems metal 3D printing

New Zealand-based track car manufacturer Rodin Cars is using 3D Systems’ metal additive manufacturing technology to produce hundreds of bespoke parts for its soon-to-be-released hypercar, the Rodin FZero, including a first-of-its-kind 8-speed sequential gearbox. The company produces single-seat, open-wheel high-performance vehicles that are designed to be faster than contemporary Formula...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for CLN-619, a Novel MICA/B-targeted Antibody for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) ("Cullinan"), an oncology company seeking to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Cullinan MICA's IND application for CLN-619. CLN-619 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to promote an antitumor response by engaging both natural killer (NK) and T cells through the MICA/B"“NKG2D axis, with therapeutic potential for both solid and liquid tumor indications.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Businesstctmagazine.com

Midlands 3D takes 3D printer capacity to 100+ machines with HP Multi Jet Fusion

UK-based 3D printing service provider Midlands 3D has expanded its capacity with a new facility and HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, bringing its total fleet to over 100 machines. The Stone, Staffordshire-based bureau had previously focused on FDM and SLA processes for prototyping and production but with the addition...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance Of IND Application For ORIC-533, A Highly Potent, Orally Bioavailable Small Molecule CD73 Inhibitor

ORIC expects to initiate single agent clinical trial in an undisclosed tumor type in 2H21. ORIC-533 IND filing is the first of three IND/CTA filings expected in 2021. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ORIC-533 to proceed into a first-in-human clinical trial. ORIC-533 is a highly potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy