Kings of Convenience on “Peace or Love”
Kings of Convenience fans aren’t alone in their expressions of relief at the sight of a new album. Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe feel the same. A full 12 years have passed since Kings of Convenience released Declaration of Dependence back in 2009, a lifetime and then some in the digital era. While the Norwegian duo has never been keen to rush their songcraft, both members admit it was never supposed to take this long to release new music. Life got in the way. Inspiration was sidelined. By the time a global pandemic took over, it only prolonged what was already taking more time than anyone expected.www.undertheradarmag.com