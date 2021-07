Work out at home like never before with the Epic Fitness 150-lb Neoprene Dumbbell Set with A-Frame Rack. Altogether, this set includes 10 dumbbells and a 5-tier heavy-duty black vertical frame for easy storage. You’ll get a 5-pound pair, a 10-pound pair, a 15-pound pair, a 20-pound pair, and a 25-pound pair of neoprene hex weights for all your lifting needs. With a sharp black neoprene design, they have striking white lettering that truly stands out. Not only for looks and feel, the neoprene also keeps noise to a minimum and protects your floors while reducing wear and tear on the weights. You’ll be able to keep a secure grip, too, that’s more comfortable than steel weights. The powder-coated black steel rack completes the ensemble, and it has rubber inserts that prevent scratches.