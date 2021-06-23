Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Telling story through gameplay

gamesindustry.biz
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrindstone isn't what you would necessarily think of as a "narrative game." But since I've been working with the team on Grindstone's updates in the past year and a half, there's one question I'm consistently asked: "How do you create story for a mostly gameplay-focused experience?" Grindstone is a brutal...

www.gamesindustry.biz
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Dev Diary Provides New Details on Gameplay, Story, and More

From plenty of new gameplay footage to a new subtitle to a specific release date, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s packed trailer was definitely one of the best showings at this year’s E3. Following unveiling the lengthy new gameplay trailer, developers GSC Game World have also released a new developer diary about it, in which they reveal new some new details on the upcoming open world shooter.
Video GamesGamespot

In The Anacrusis, Infinite Replayability Shapes How It Tells Its Story

Revealed at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff live event and then further detailed at the Xbox Showcase Extended, The Anacrusis is an upcoming four-player cooperative first-person shooter where you and your allies fight through waves of alien monsters. If that seems like an alien variation of Left 4 Dead, it should! The game is developed by Stray Bombay, a studio co-founded by Kimberly Voll and Chet Faliszek, the latter of whom is an ex-writer for Valve who penned Left 4 Dead.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Skyward Sword HD overview trailer details story, gameplay, and more

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, detailing what you can expect throughout the adventure. If you’ve already played Skyward Sword, this information won’t be new to you. However, if you have yet to experience one of the Wii’s finest games, then this video may encourage you to play it.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Indigo 7 offers a teen comedy story with puzzle gameplay inspired by Puyo Puyo Tetris and 7 Colors

Indigo 7: Quest for Love is a new puzzle adventure game releasing on Switch on July 8, courtesy of Dolores Entertainment. The game promises an interesting combination of a comic book-style teen comedy story, which follows the adventures of Nathan and his band, and puzzle gameplay that takes inspiration from Puyo Puyo Tetris and 1991 puzzle title 7 Colors. See how it all comes together in the trailer below.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush review: great core gameplay, brilliant modes, but a mediocre story adventure

Mario’s latest sporting adventure doesn’t exactly have the greatest story mode, but its core gameplay and modes are excellent. The best thing about Mario Golf: Super Rush is its absolute disregard for some of the basic rules of golf. Don’t rush, take your time, and wait for your turn? Forget that. At some level, this is golf injected with some of the frantic energy of Mario Kart, and that’s great.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Wildermyth Rethinks the Stories We Tell in RPGs

It had been 30 in-world years that I watched Fawn travel with her troupe, The Walkers of the Candle, in my most recent Wildermyth campaign. In that time, she rarely stepped into the spotlight, giving space for her comrades to shine. While the group did not have a leader, Tymlow the warrior had made it clear that she could get any job done without much help at all. Meanwhile Fen and Gail, the two remaining members from the original group, had discovered their own existential meaning between travelling back home and dancing with misunderstood spirits. Fawn had nothing but the stories to tell of others. Then the voidling called.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Dice-rolling mechanic receives support in MTG Forgotten Realms

Dice rolling is a key part of Dungeons & Dragons gameplay but has only appeared in Magic: The Gathering through -Un sets, which are white-bordered “fun” sets. But in the D&D crossover Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, rolling a d20 is now in black-bordered Magic. The inherent randomness of rolling...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review

In the dark old days of gaming, life was hard. All you could do was move some simple blocks around, hitting other blocks and letting your imagination run wild. As kids we fantasised about games that would take you to faraway lands. And then came Dungeons and Dragons – a game which was played with friends, with some dice, after studying handbooks and character sheets. In a way, it was the first multiplayer game, albeit without a console, screen, or controller. Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is the latest to whisk us off to that universe many years later, using an old trademark but hoping to take a new group of adventurers to faraway lands and fantasy adventures. Does it succeed? Let us roll the dice and find out.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Forgotten Realms Class type high rolls flavor with mashup between MTG Saga and Level Up

A new Enchantment type Class within Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms was revealed today, showcasing more die roll flavor. Releasing digitally in a week on July 8, the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms (AFR) MTG set already has multiple cards supporting the d20 mechanic. Barbarian Class, a one-drop Mono-Red Enchantment that operates like Saga and Level Up with a d20 die, was revealed today by Rocket Beans TV during the fourth day of AFR spoilers.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Volo helps creature decks generate tokens in MTG Forgotten Realms

Part of the key flavor that makes Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms pop is the interpretation of classic characters onto Magic: The Gathering cards. Today’s spoilers revealed Volothamp Geddarm, known as Volo by many. The well-traveled writer has many guides on a variety of topics. In lore, his first work was Volo’s Guide to All Things Magical.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Silent Hill” & New Kojima Game Talk

“Layers of Fear” and “The Medium” game developer Bloober Team has reportedly entered into a new partnership with publisher Konami. While they can’t share specifics at this time, a Konami rep says Bloober Team will continue to produce their own original content and “we’re excited at the chance to collaborate with them on potential projects across our various IP.”