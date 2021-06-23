Telling story through gameplay

In the dark old days of gaming, life was hard. All you could do was move some simple blocks around, hitting other blocks and letting your imagination run wild. As kids we fantasised about games that would take you to faraway lands. And then came Dungeons and Dragons – a game which was played with friends, with some dice, after studying handbooks and character sheets. In a way, it was the first multiplayer game, albeit without a console, screen, or controller. Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is the latest to whisk us off to that universe many years later, using an old trademark but hoping to take a new group of adventurers to faraway lands and fantasy adventures. Does it succeed? Let us roll the dice and find out.