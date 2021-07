The desire to be recognized for my work and yet the resistance to sharing my accomplishments is a tension that I experience on a daily basis. As an introvert, who naturally shys away from the spotlight, I have this expectation that my work will just be noticed by those around me. People will see how hard I am working and appreciate it. Oh and they will also let me know how great of a job I am doing. Words of affirmation is my love language, can you tell?