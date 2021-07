In the 2006 Disney-Pixar movie “Cars,” main character Lightning McQueen gears up for a race by taking a moment to himself and whispering the word “speed.”. Maddie Cramer, a student at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla who will be a senior next school year, says with a laugh that this is a perfect analogy to how she readies for a race, whether it be a sprint or cross country.