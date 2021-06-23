Cancel
Real Estate

U.S. mortgage applications increase on refinancing interest -MBA

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. applications for home mortgages increased last week driven by an increase in refinancing activity and an uptick in purchase applications. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index rose 2.1% in the week ending June 18 from a week earlier. This reflected a 2.8% increase in applications for refinancing and was 9% lower than the same week one year ago.

