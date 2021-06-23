Video: Manual BMW M3 gets the Straight Pipes treatment review

One of the biggest issues people have with electric cars and the future they propose is not necessarily linked to their performance in any way. As we all know, electric cars can have even better performance than regular internal combustion engines. The main issue for most car enthusiasts, though, isn’t performance but the lack of sound. The acoustic feedback we’ve all gotten used to over the years is a key element when it comes to the overall experience we have with cars and it will be sorely missed.