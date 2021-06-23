Video: Manual BMW M3 gets the Straight Pipes treatment review
The BMW world has been mostly focused on the Competition BMW M3 ever since the new model was unveiled. For rather obvious reasons. The new G80 versions come in two flavors and since one has more power than the other and is officially faster, it’s only natural to have it in the spotlight more often than not. However, BMW is still deeply involved with the enthusiasts community so a manual gearbox is offered in some markets.www.bmwblog.com