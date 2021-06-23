Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

School of the Arts welcomes new principal

By Brett Campbell
Daily Leader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mississippi School of the Arts has welcomed a new principal in Brookhaven’s Avery Peagler. Peagler served as counselor at the two-year arts high school for two years prior to her work in education administration. She is a graduate of the High School for Performing Arts music program in Houston, Texas. She holds a Specialist in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi, Masters in Education in School Counseling from Sam Houston State University, and a Bachelor of Music from Mississippi College. She is presently in the doctoral program for Educational Leadership at William Carey University.

