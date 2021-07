Bipartisan legislation has been introduced that aims to protect road users by increasing penalties for injuring or killing a cyclist or pedestrian in the state of Michigan. Sens. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) and Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan), along with Reps. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and Bronna Kahle (R-Adrian), from this week designed to protect vulnerable road users in Michigan. Senate Bills 580 and 581, and House Bills 5181 and 5182 would create enhanced penalties for drivers who injure or kill a vulnerable roadway user, such as cyclists, pedestrians, or wheelchair users.