Post vaccinations, my world has expanded to some "firsts" that would not be so remarkable if it wasn't for the restrictions we have experienced for the past 15 months. While I was not paranoid during the COVID-19 pandemic, I was careful. I went mostly to restaurants I know intimately. For others, I would do takeout (and there were a couple we stopped visiting because their lack of care with hygiene details made us wonder about their care with their culinary details.