He Executive Assistant, Board and Special Projects Liaison will handle a broad and diverse range of responsibilities and assignments to support the Chief Executive Officer’s (CEO) and Chief of Staff’s (COS) leadership, both internally and externally, and to advance various dimensions of the Humboldt Area Foundation’s work. As a vital position to provide support to the CEO and COS, the Executive Assistant, Board and Special Projects Liaison will embrace attributes of adaptability and flexibility as the specific duties and responsibilities will evolve based on both the skills of the incumbent and the changing circumstances at the organization.